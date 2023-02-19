This final act was one for the ages and for area swimming fans. It is too bad there won’t be an encore—unless it’s at the University of Tennessee or at an Olympic Games.
Battlefield’s Camille Spink won all four events she participated in Saturday night at the Class 6 state swimming championships at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex. Despite having sprained her ankle a month ago and swimming with it, Spink swam like the champion she always has been, winning the 50-yard freestyle by nearly .05, then taking the 100 freestyle by nearly four seconds.
She also swam electrifying anchor legs in the 200 and 400 freestyle for Battlefield, who placed second to perennial nemesis Yorktown by a mere four points. In the 200, Battlefield was fifth going into Spink’s final leg and she swam her part with blazing efficiency, finishing the race with a split time of 21.67, a mere .02 ahead of second place Justice.
In the 400 relay, Spink’s split time was nearly two full seconds faster than any other swimmer in the pool and Battlefield held off Langley by nearly a full two seconds.
Spink, who signed to swim for the University of Tennessee next school year, was asked what her emotions were on the realization this was the last time she would swim in high school.
“Considering where I was about a month ago, I have exceeded way past my expectations,” Spink said. “Going into finals tonight, I was a little panicky. I was freaking out. There was a little mishap with my tech suit, so I had to quickly change but I was able to put my emotions aside really quickly and show up for my individual events and in the relays I am just thinking how proud I am of the girls I swim with and how I wanted to finish my career strong.”
Spink said she had been eying the state records set by Torri Huske of Yorktown in the 50 and 100 freestyle, but in the end, given the fact she had been injured, she settled for doing the best she could do.
“I wanted to get close to those records, but in the end, considering all that has happened in the past month, I was just trying to be the best version of myself tonight and I accomplished that," Spink said. "With my individual events and the relays, it was a perfect way to end it [her high school career].”
Battlefield coach Jay Thorpe said Spink’s outstanding anchor legs were basically expected, but were also befitting the manner in which she has swum for Battlefield the past four years.
“She loves running down people—that's one of her favorite things,” Thorpe said. “She’s such a dynamic force inside the pool, yet such a lady outside of it and she one of the most mature 17, 18 year olds I have met in my whole life.”
As for the narrow “loss” to Yorktown, Thorpe praised his team’s effort.
“You take your hat off to them [Yorktown], but we did everything we could,” Thorpe said. “You saw our relays. They were spectacular. Every one of our swimmers swam their best times.”
The Battlefield girls were also helped by the showing of freshman Alyssa Sagle, the latest in a series of freshmen prodigies that have swum at Battlefield under Thorpe. Sagle finished second in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly.
“We thought she would be a rock star [when she came to Battlefield] after swimming with us at Piedmont [Swim Club], and she is a rock star. For her to do what she did here at states as a freshman is amazing.” Thorpe said.
For her part, Sagle said swimming year-round under Thorpe has helped her swimming take off. She said her showing helped her confidence, especially given the adversity she faced before getting into the pool during the finals.
“During warmups, I didn’t feel great and I was like ‘Uh oh. This might not go well.’” Sagle said. “Then when I got in the water my goggles fell off. But I keep going with my underwaters. I saw [the] first place [swimmer] in my peripheral vision and when I realized I probably couldn’t get first I said, “Hmm...maybe I can go for second, and I just kept kicking and it worked out.”
It was also a big night in the pool for other area swimmers, including Forest Park’s Delaney Bookstein, who capped her final night in the high school pool with a victory in the 500 freestyle and a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley. On the boys’ side, fellow Forest Park swimmer Dawson Truong won the 100 breaststroke. As seniors, both were representing the Bruins for the final time.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Bookstein said. “It probably will on the way home [that this was the final high school race.] My objective [during the 200 individual medley] was to finish strong. I’m an excellent back half swimmer and I tried to remember that.”
Bookstein also used her excellent closing speed to lower her preliminary seed time by nearly a full three seconds to win the 500 freestyle. That event was significant for area swimming fans as Prince William swimmers took the top three places as well as seventh in the event to earn a medal.
Bookstein bested Patriot’s Alyssa Martel, who competed at states during each of her four years at Patriot. Martell took second at 4:55.61, while Colgan’s Brooke Worth placed third (5:03.76). Battlefield’s Kathryn Walters (5:06.72) was seventh.
The distinction of having three Prince William area swimmers take the top three places in the 500 was a feat not lost on Martel, who beamed and flashed a broad smile as she described her final high school swim.
“O-M-G, of course. We have great swimmers in the county and I am proud to swim with and against them. They work hard and it shows,” Martel said. “I have dealt with a shoulder injury for a lot of the season, so to be able to even swim this season is a blessing. I am happy with the way I swam and it’s bittersweet knowing it’s the last time I will swim in high school.”
Truong said he was “absolutely ecstatic” to win the breaststroke event despite swimming in a pool for the last time in high school. He also placed third in the 100 butterfly.
“It was a great way to wrap up the season,” Truong said. “The end of the road is not always a bad thing. It’s the end of a chapter, but there are things ahead on the road that make it good and that was my approach tonight.”
The top eight finishers in each event earned a medal and reached the podium. Other area athletes to reach the podium included Battlefield’s Alex Crown, who placed fourth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500 freestyle and Hylton’s A J Friend, who placed third in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Colgan’s Worth finished seventh in the 200 freestyle. Osbourn’s Lyla Browne won two medals, placing fifth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle.
Several swimmers won one individual medal each. Battlefield’s Emma Hannam placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Osbourn’s Patrick Epafanio was sixth in the 500 freestyle. Gainesville’s Christian Carroll placed seventh in the 100 backstroke. Vincent Nguyen of Patriot placed fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke and Grant Golembiewski of Patriot was seventh in the 500 freestyle while Aiden Grendysz of Woodbridge was seventh in the 100 butterfly.
BOYS RESULTS—Team Top 5 and area results only
Langley 219; 2. Robinson 184; 3. Yorktown 177; 4. Herndon 175; 5. Lake Braddock 161. 10. Battlefield 93; 13 (tie) Forest Park and Patriot 84; 20. Hylton 30; 22. Woodbridge 23; 26. Colgan 18; 28. (tie) Osbourn and Gainesville 15.
Individual results—Winners and Area Top 8 only
200 medley relay—1. Herndon, 1:30.74; 6. Forest Park (Ramses Mendoza, Dawson Truong, Ethan Okun, Parker Juhlin), 1:35.74; 7. Battlefield (Cooper Mercer, Lleyton Arnold, Dylan Chaky, Hatcher Young), 1:36.06; 8. Patriot (Maddox Nham, Vincent Nguyen, Matthew Kweon, Boden Pearson), 1:36.55; 200 freestyle—1. Noah Dyer (Herndon), 1:37.33; 4. Alex Crown (Battlefield), 1:42.49; 200 individual medley—1. J. T. Schmid (Robinson), 1:48.23; 50 freestyle—1. Josh Howat (Lake Braddock), 20.20; 3. A. J. Friend (Hylton) 21.26; 100 butterfly—1. Nolan Dunkel (Yorktown), 47.33; 3. Dawson Truong (Forest Park), 49.39; 7. Aiden Grendysz (Woodbridge) 51.44; 100 freestyle—1. Josh Howat (Lake Braddock), 44.06; 5. A. J. Friend (Hylton), 46.93; 500 freestyle—1. Bobby DiNunzio (Ocean Lakes), 4:24.56; 5. Alex Crown (Battlefield), 4:39.63; 6. Patrick Epifanio (Osbourn), 4:43.28; 7. Grant Golembiewski (Patriot) 4:45.93; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lake Braddock, 1:24.37; 7. Patriot (Nicholas Chierico, Joseph Gray, Mason Lancellotti, Vincent Nguyen), 1:26.98; 8. Battlefield (Lleyton Arnold, Dylan Chaky, Hatcher Young, Alex Crown) 1:27.10; 100 backstroke—1. Nolan Dunkel (Yorktown), 47.91; 7. Christian Carroll (Gainesville), 52.21; 100 breaststroke—1. Dawson Truong (Forest Park), 55.61; 4. Vincent Nguyen (Patriot), 56.42; 400 freestyle—Lake Braddock, 3:09.06.
Girls Team Results Top 5 and area only
Yorktown 216; 2. Battlefield 212; 3. Langley 186; 4. Woodson 151.5; 5. Justice and Cosby (tie) 149. 17. Colgan 49; 19. Forest Park 40; 20. Patriot 34; 23. Osbourn 25.5; 36. Gainesville 2.
Individual results—Winners and Area Top 8 only
200 medley relay—1. Justice, 1:45.03; 6. Battlefield (Grace Ly, Emma Hannam, Alyssa Sagle, Madison Richardson), 1:47.47; 200 freestyle—1. Charlotte Dixon (Madison), 1:50.35; 7. Brooke Worth (Colgan), 1:54.64; 200 individual medley—1. Emma Redman (Justice), 1:59.46; 3. Delaney Bookstein (Forest Park), 2:04.50; 50 freestyle—1. Camille Spink (Battlefield), 22.55; 7. Lyla Browne (Osbourn), 24.11; 100 butterfly—1. Sophie Scadron (Fairfax) 54.64; 5. Alyssa Sagle (Battlefield), 56.10; 100 freestyle-1. Camille Spink (Battlefield), 48.52; 5. Lyla Browne (Osbourn) 52.82; 500 freestyle—1. Delaney Bookstein (Forest Park) 4:53.20; 2. Alyssa Martell (Patriot) 4:55.61; 3. Brooke Worth (Colgan), 5:03.76; 7. Kathryn Walters (Battlefield), 5:06.62; 200 freestyle relay—1. Battlefield (Madison Richardson, Sophie Hayden, Emma Hannam, Camille Spink), 1:35.76; 100 backstroke—1. Lexi Stephens (Cosby) 53.55; 2. Alyssa Sagle (Battlefield), 54.44; 100 breaststroke—1. Catherine Hughes (McLean) 1:01.28; 5. Emma Hannam (Battlefield) 1:04.35; 400 freestyle relay-1. Battlefield (Madison Richardson, Sophie Hayden, Alyssa Sagle, Camille Spink), 3:28.16.
