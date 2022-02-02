Battlefield High School junior Camille Spink turned into another stellar performance Tuesday to help the Bobcats win the Cedar Run District swim championship at the Prince William County Public Schools Aquatics Center.
Battlefield totaled 576.5 points followed by Patriot 525. Patriot won the boys title with 566 points. Battlefield was second with 516.
Spink set a new state, county and pool mark in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:46.01. That time topped her own Class 6 record set last season (1:46.18). It also passed Olympian Torri Huske’s 2020 state record time of 1:46.07.
In addition, Spink broke the individual girls record in the 100-back for the county and the PWCS Aquatics Center by .01 seconds (53.79). Colgan’s Aris Runnells held the previous mark.
Spink was also part of two record-breaking relay teams. Battlefield’s 200 medley relay of Spink, Emma Hannam, Sophia Heilen and Jamie Cornwell set a new Virginia, county and PWCS Aquatics Center mark with a time of 1:42.53. Yorktown, with Huske, held the previous Class 6 record of 1:43.02. Briar Woods held the state mark of 1:42.81 (2019).
Battlefield’s 200 free relay of Heilen, Lexi Sawwa, Madison Richardson and Spink posted a county and PWCS Aquatics Center record of 1:36.11.
Patriot’s boys won the 200 medley relay with Joshua Hochard, Vincent Nguyen, Chris Shankle and Alex Martins.
The Pioneers’ other first-place finishers were: Hochard in the 50 free (21.32) and the 100 free (47.48), Shankle in the 100 fly (52.34), the 200 freestyle relay team of Ryan Chmielenski, Nguyen, Shankle and Martins (1:29.41), Peter Gilbert in the 200 IM (1:57.54) and the 200-free (1:43.58) and Nguyen in the 100-breast (57.22).
Battlefield's other first-place finishers were Heilen in the 100 fly (55.59) and the 100-breast (1:04.74), Cornwell in the 100 free (51.68), Katherine Crown in the 100-breast (1:11.40), the 400-freestyle relay team of Sawwa, Tess Penny, Sarah Golsen and Cornwell (3:34.46)
