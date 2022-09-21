Battlefield’s Colby Burnett and Freedom-South Riding captured the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Cedar Run District Golf Tournament at the Piedmont Country Club in Haymarket.
Burnett shot a 73 to take top individual honors. The top six players overall made up the all-Cedar Run District team.
Freedom-South Riding totaled 308 points, Battlefield 320, John Champe and Gainesville 343 and Osbourn Park 349. The Class 6 Region B Meet is Oct. 3. Battlefield and John Champe also advanced as teams. Champe won a playoff against Gainesville to move on.
Following Burnett, Freedom-South Riding’s Nathan Aversano took second with a 74, Patriot’s Matthew Santee third with a 76, Freedom-South Riding’s Mark Walsh fourth with a 77 and Battlefield’s Will Sear and Freedom-South Riding’s Kaurvaki Bajpai tied for fifth with a 78.
The following individuals, who were not part of those three teams qualifying for regionals, advance based on their scores:
Matthew Santee
Gainesville’s Christian Carroll (79)
Osbourn Park’s Matthew Sills (81)
Osbourn Park’s DeShuan Moten (87)
Gainesville’s Cassie Sengul (89)
