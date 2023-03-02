If things went according to his schedule, Jelon Johnson planned to sign with a college football program during the early signing period December 21-23. But that didn’t happen.
Plan B was to then sign with a program when the regular signing period opened Feb. 1. But that too came and went without any firm commitment.
The uncertainty left the Battlefield High School senior frustrated at times. He had no definitive answers for anyone who asked him where he was going to play. Johnson wanted to keep people updated, but there was no new information to pass along.
In the meantime, he tried hard to stay patient as roster spots filled up for the 2023 recruiting class.
“You start to wonder if it will happen at some point?” Johnson said.
On Feb. 27, Johnson’s long wait ended when he announced his commitment to Temple University. The decision came as a relief. But it also served as a reminder of how much the college football recruiting process has changed for high school prospects like Johnson.
Four and five-star recruits remain in a position to pick and choose their colleges on their schedule. But lower-rated players like Johnson find themselves competing for spots with college players in the transfer portal.
Johnson was high on the Owls since they initially offered him in May. Johnson, though, decided to hold off on a commitment until his high school football season was underway. He figured by three games, he’d know whether Temple was the right place or somewhere else.
“I knew I had left a lot on the table the year before with it being my first season getting valuable carries, and I knew going into the next year I would go from 100 carries on the season to almost 20 a game,” Johnson said. “My productivity would've doubled with the amount of new touches combined with me getting much bigger and faster so I just wanted to see what type of opportunities my full potential would unlock.”
But turnover at the running back coach’s position and the transfer portal kept Johnson in limbo. Johnson said the Owls pulled back the initial offer at the start of his senior season before re-offering him Feb. 24.
“It was the perfect storm,” said Battlefield head football coach Greg Hatfield said. “All these things happen the wrong way before you can get back to the right answer.”
Johnson had other options, including offers from Division II schools. Hatfield also looked into the possibility of Johnson doing a postgraduate year at Fork Union Military Academy to give him a year to figure out his next move and boost his profile.
The University of New Hampshire, which offered Johnson Feb. 15, was also in the mix as was William & Mary. But Johnson wanted to play at the highest level of college football and Temple offered the best opportunity to do that.
At one point, Kent State was a consideration after becoming the first FBS program to offer Johnson Jan. 17, 2022. But in early December, the Golden Flashes’ head coach Sean Lewis left to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado.
Through it all, Johnson stayed in contact with Marvin Clecidon, who recruited the Northern Virginia area for Temple. The Owls never closed the door completely on Johnson. Johnson took the same approach with Temple.
“It felt like home,” Johnson said of the Philadelphia-based school. “I didn’t feel like the opportunities from the other schools were for me.”
Coaching changes didn’t help Johnson’s cause. Nor did the rule that allowed college players to receive an extra year of eligibility due to COVID wiping out the 2020 season.
But the transfer portal played an even bigger part in upending Johnson’s recruitment.
Instituted in the fall of 2018, the transfer portal currently allows players a one-time switch from one college to another without having to sit out a season. That rule came about in April 2021 and the effect was immediate. For the 2019-20 cycle, 1,695 FBS players entered the portal. That number grew to 3,085 in 2021-22.
Johnson had the skillset to compete at an FBS program like Temple. In the fall, he led the Bobcats with 1,049 yards rushing in earning second-team, all-region honors at running back. He was a second-team all-state kick returner as a junior.
But college coaches now had other recruiting options to consider beyond high school players.
“With some of these programs, the coaches are fighting for their jobs,” Hatfield said. “Instead of developing a freshman, it’s easier if you can bring in an older kid who is ready to play.”
Before Johnson’s commitment, Temple signed three running backs total, all in December during the early-signing period: Two came from high school and the third through the transfer portal.
Johnson said the experience helped him gain a new perspective on recruiting.
“I’ve grown to understand it’s less personal and more of a business,” Johnson said. “The coaches have to win and their job is to find the best player. The established player in college might be the better option for them then developing a [high school] player.”
Johnson also never gave up.
“I want to push this message to younger athletes,” Johnson said. “Just believe in yourself. No matter the situation, keep grinding.”
