Battlefield has sent the most players into professional baseball since 2011 of any Prince William County high school. Here is the list:

DAVID HERBEK

High school graduation year: 2007

Path to pro ball: 13th round pick in 2011 by Chicago White Sox out of James Madison University

Position: Shortstop

Years in pro ball: 3

MATT CROUSE

High school graduation year: 2008

Path to pro ball: 24th round pick in 2011 by Detroit out of Ole Miss

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Years in pro ball: 7

JOHN AUSTIN-SHEPARD

High school graduate year: 2010

Path to pro ball: In 2015, signed with Grays Harbor Gulls of the Independent Mount Rainer Professional Baseball League

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Years in pro ball: 1

JOHN WILLIAMS

High school graduation year: 2011

Path to pro ball: 2015 undrafted rookie free agent signed by Tampa out of George Mason University

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Years in pro ball: 1

NATE ABEL

High school graduation year: 2011

Path to pro ball: 2015 undrafted rookie free agent signed by Toronto out of Flagler

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Years in pro ball: 3

NICK WELLS

High school graduation year: 2014

Path to pro ball: Third-round pick in 2014 by Toronto out of Battlefield

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Years in pro ball: 9 (2014-present). He is currently with Southern Maryland of the independent Atlantic League

NICK FEIGHT

High school graduation year: 2014

Path to pro ball: 19th round pick in 2017 by San Diego out of UNC-Wilmington

Position: First base

Years in pro ball: 3

STEVEN KRAFT

High school graduation year: 2014

Path to pro ball: 2018 undrafted rookie free agent signed by Pittsburgh out of Western Kentucky

Position: Infielder

Years in pro ball: 3

JETT MANNING

High school graduation year: 2015

Path to pro ball: 20th round pick in 2018 by San Francisco out of Alabama

Position: Shortstop

Years in pro ball: 3

JAKE AGNOS

High school graduation year: 2016

Path to pro ball: Fourth round pick in 2019 by the New York Yankees out of East Carolina

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Years in pro ball: 4 (2019-present in the Yankees’ organization)

KEAGAN MCGINNIS

High school: Battlefield (2016)

College: George Washington University

Position: Pitcher

2022 team: Idaho Falls of the independent Pioneer League

Years in pro ball: 2 (2021-present)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

"

"