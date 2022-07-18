Battlefield has sent the most players into professional baseball since 2011 of any Prince William County high school. Here is the list:
DAVID HERBEK
High school graduation year: 2007
Path to pro ball: 13th round pick in 2011 by Chicago White Sox out of James Madison University
Position: Shortstop
Years in pro ball: 3
MATT CROUSE
High school graduation year: 2008
Path to pro ball: 24th round pick in 2011 by Detroit out of Ole Miss
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Years in pro ball: 7
JOHN AUSTIN-SHEPARD
High school graduate year: 2010
Path to pro ball: In 2015, signed with Grays Harbor Gulls of the Independent Mount Rainer Professional Baseball League
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Years in pro ball: 1
JOHN WILLIAMS
High school graduation year: 2011
Path to pro ball: 2015 undrafted rookie free agent signed by Tampa out of George Mason University
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Years in pro ball: 1
NATE ABEL
High school graduation year: 2011
Path to pro ball: 2015 undrafted rookie free agent signed by Toronto out of Flagler
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Years in pro ball: 3
NICK WELLS
High school graduation year: 2014
Path to pro ball: Third-round pick in 2014 by Toronto out of Battlefield
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Years in pro ball: 9 (2014-present). He is currently with Southern Maryland of the independent Atlantic League
NICK FEIGHT
High school graduation year: 2014
Path to pro ball: 19th round pick in 2017 by San Diego out of UNC-Wilmington
Position: First base
Years in pro ball: 3
STEVEN KRAFT
High school graduation year: 2014
Path to pro ball: 2018 undrafted rookie free agent signed by Pittsburgh out of Western Kentucky
Position: Infielder
Years in pro ball: 3
JETT MANNING
High school graduation year: 2015
Path to pro ball: 20th round pick in 2018 by San Francisco out of Alabama
Position: Shortstop
Years in pro ball: 3
JAKE AGNOS
High school graduation year: 2016
Path to pro ball: Fourth round pick in 2019 by the New York Yankees out of East Carolina
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Years in pro ball: 4 (2019-present in the Yankees’ organization)
KEAGAN MCGINNIS
High school: Battlefield (2016)
College: George Washington University
Position: Pitcher
2022 team: Idaho Falls of the independent Pioneer League
Years in pro ball: 2 (2021-present)
