Battlefield's Ty Gordon has athletic success Ty-mes Two

It’s easy to misjudge Ty Gordon.

You look at his 6-foot-2, 267-pound frame and wrongfully assume he’s immobile. Then you watch him play football or basketball and he crushes those preconceptions.

Line Gordon up at defensive tackle and watch him break through the line into the backfield and stuff the running back for a loss.

Have him bring the basketball up the court and watch him deliver a spot-on pass to a teammate or effortlessly execute a crossover dribble.

In those cases, and plenty of others, Gordon takes control by gliding into the right spot at the right time and leaving opponents grabbing for air. It’s a natural outgrowth of tireless effort.

“To the eye test, you think he can’t move,” said Battlefield boys basketball coach Randy Bills. “If he beats you once, you think he can’t do it again. But he’s going to expose someone trying to cover him … He’s the ultimate glue-guy. He’s team first.”

ALWAYS ON THE GO

Gordon came into his own on the football field last fall when he agreed to play defensive tackle for the first time.

Early in the preseason, Battlefield head coach Greg Hatfield asked Gordon to switch from linebacker. He liked Gordon’s footwork. So did defensive coordinator Steve Francese.

“You see this bull in the china shop with nimble feet,” Francese said. “He demonstrated the physical parts, but he was more of a skill guy instead of just a physical one. Fortunately he had both.”

Gordon fit Battlefield’s defensive scheme and dominated upfront on his way to earning second-team all-state honors as the Bobcats went 13-1 and reached the Class 6 state semifinals.

Gordon’s success boosted his football recruiting profile, but he needed his basketball skills to solidify interest from at least one school, Old Dominion University.

Without any idea an assistant football coach from ODU was watching, Gordon showed up for basketball practice and did what he always did on the court by displaying his agility. Remaining inconspicuous, the ODU coach took note and continued to track him.

As the recruiting process unfolded, Hatfield kept telling Gordon to stay patient. Offers would come. Gordon trusted his coach on the position change and he trusted him now.

On Feb. 4, the wait ended when Hatfield told Gordon to prepare for an important phone call. During the last period of the school day, Gordon received a call from ODU. The school wanted to let him know they were extending a football scholarship offer, the first one he received. The news set off a celebration with no one happier than Bills.

“I had tears of joy,” Bills said. “He does that to people.”

Bills remembers first meeting Gordon when he attended a summer workout at Battlefield going into Gordon’s freshman year. Bills had heard about Gordon’s skill so he decided to see for himself if this kid lived up to his reputation. He soon had his answer.

“I put him on my team and he crossed over a rising senior,” Bills recalls.

From that point on, Bills knew he had a special basketball player in Gordon. After starting his freshman year on the junior varsity, Gordon received a late-season promotion to varsity.

He soon became a fixture in the lineup with an expanded role – none bigger than this past season when he earned second-team all-Cedar Run District honors and played an integral part in Battlefield reaching the Class 6 final for the first time.

Putting his versatility to good use, Gordon gave Battlefield the opportunity to create mismatches. He could use his size and strength to post up and grab rebounds. Or he could take opponents off the dribble. It’s why Bills considers Gordon Battlefield’s version of the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

And it’s also why he’s so effusive in praising Gordon as a player and as a person. Gordon is someone whose play and attitude benefits everyone no matter the athletic arena.

“It’s rare now with everything so specialized,” Bills said. “He shows you can do both. High school is the last time you can do this type of stuff.”

GOING FOR TWO

Maddux Tennant is another person who can’t say enough good things about Gordon.

“On the basketball floor he is the fastest person with the ball and can change direction so fast your head will spin,” Tennant said. “He can also out jump you for any rebound using his technique and power. On the football field you will notice he is fast off the snap of the ball and his feet don't stop moving until the play is dead. Also he will be the first one to the ball every time.”

The two have known each other since the third grade, when they played on opposing rec-league basketball teams. They are now basketball teammates at Battlefield, and starting this season, football teammates.

Hatfield had approached Tennant, a first-team all-district basketball player, about becoming the team’s kicker after the graduation of second-team all-state selection Vadin Bruot. But Tennant, a senior with a soccer background, also liked the idea of playing football alongside Gordon.

“He’s always played in my element,” Tennant said. “I thought it would be awesome to go into his element.”

From the get-go, Tennant saw Gordon’s deceptive speed.

“Ty has never had slow feet,” Tennant said. “From when he was young he was always practicing and training using agility work.”

Tennant credits Gordon’s work ethic and humility to Gordon’s family. The Gordons own and operate the Thai Peppers restaurants in Haymarket, Bristow and Alexandria. Ty works at the family business a couple times a week when not in sports season, doing anything from waiting tables to being a delivery driver.

“He’s respectful and he cares,” Tennant said. “And that has its roots in his family. They are great people.”

Gordon is someone Tennant leans on, and the feeling is mutual.

“We’re like anchors to each other on and off the court,” Tennant said. “We have each other’s back and push each other to higher limits.”

Gordon considered playing basketball in college, but chose football instead based on his build.

Wanting to get his college decision situated before the start of the season, on July 27, the day before the start of practice, Gordon announced his commitment to ODU.

“It was a good time to commit because with all the support from my family and coach Hatfield I felt great about my choice and I was comfortable with the decision,” Gordon said. “And with that being said I wanted to just fully focus on my senior season so there was no real reason to prolong it.”

Gordon does not plan to graduate early and enroll at ODU in January. Instead he will focus on enjoying his entire senior year and helping Battlefield football and basketball reach new heights after coming so close last season. Tennant, for one, can’t wait to join his long-time friend in this quest.

“[He and I] are aiming for two state championships this year,” Tennant said.