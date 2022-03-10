Wesley Willams 2.jpg
Buy Now

Battlefield's Wesley Williams points the way to victory en route to his team's 27-6 win over visiting Patriot on Thursday, September 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Battlefield High School senior Wesley Williams is one of six finalists for the Franklin D. Watkins Award.

The award is given to the nation's top African American male high school scholar-athlete. This year's winner will be announced Saturday in Bethesda, Md.

Williams carries a 4.2 grade point average and has signed with Duke. 

A defensive end for the Bobcats' football team, Williams earned first-team all-state honors this past season in helping Battlefield reach the Class 6 state semifinals. Williams totaled 105 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. 

The other five finalists for the Franklin D. Watkins award are:

Tyler Booker, New Haven, Connecticut, 3.6 GPA

Braden Davis, Middletown, Delaware, 4.2 GPA

Elijah Green, Orlando, Florida, 4.1 GPA

Harold Perkins, Cypress, Texas, 4.9 GPA

Brenen Thompson, Spearman, Texas, 4.2 GPA

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.