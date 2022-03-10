Battlefield High School senior Wesley Williams is one of six finalists for the Franklin D. Watkins Award.
The award is given to the nation's top African American male high school scholar-athlete. This year's winner will be announced Saturday in Bethesda, Md.
Williams carries a 4.2 grade point average and has signed with Duke.
A defensive end for the Bobcats' football team, Williams earned first-team all-state honors this past season in helping Battlefield reach the Class 6 state semifinals. Williams totaled 105 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.
The other five finalists for the Franklin D. Watkins award are:
Tyler Booker, New Haven, Connecticut, 3.6 GPA
Braden Davis, Middletown, Delaware, 4.2 GPA
Elijah Green, Orlando, Florida, 4.1 GPA
Harold Perkins, Cypress, Texas, 4.9 GPA
Brenen Thompson, Spearman, Texas, 4.2 GPA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.