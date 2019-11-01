Daniel Hudson closed out the World Series Wednesday by pitching a clean ninth inning to preserve the Washington Nationals’ 6-2 win over Houston in Game 7.
Hudson, though, has a knack for coming through in the clutch. Just ask Osbourn High School.
Then a senior at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Hudson helped his team rally to a 12-11 win over the Eagles in the 2005 Group AAA state championship game. The loss denied Osbourn a chance at its first state baseball title.
On the mound, Hudson struggled early on, giving up five runs, including three that were unearned as Osbourn eventually jumped out to an 8-0 lead. The Eagles scored three runs in the second and five in the third.
But Hudson gave up one hit in his final seven innings. He finished the game throwing 164 pitches in 10 innings in a performance that would not be allowed today based on pitch count limitations.
At the plate, Hudson recorded two doubles, including one with bases loaded that tied the game in the seventh inning and sent it into extra innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.