It might not have been a chess match, but it did not take long for a Bishop to show himself to be a king Friday night.
Gar-Field senior quarterback and safety Bishop Fitzgerald scored nearly seven minutes into the game after firing a 31-yard TD pass to Abdul Kaloko, giving the Indians a lead they would never relinquish.
That was the first of two touchdowns he passed for. Fitzgerald also recorded two rushing touchdowns and an interception in a game that ruined the Hylton coaching debut of Nate Murphy, a former player at Gar-Field who took over for a very successful longtime coach in Tony Lilly. The Indians came away with a 35-6 victory at Potomac High School in the Cardinal District and season opener for both teams.
But as prolific as Gar-Field’s offense was (386 yards, including 213 on the ground), it was the defense that raised a few eyebrows, just as it did in last year. The Indians’ defensive front limited the Bulldogs to just 60 yards on the ground, gave the two Hylton quarterbacks, Tyler Mitchell and Chase Miller, trouble. The defense also notched two interceptions.
Unfortunately due to the pandemic limiting spectator numbers to a maximum of 250 with only reserved seating available for families of participants, there weren’t as many excited eyes on Fitzgerald as there otherwise might have been.
That disparity was not lost on Gar-Field coach Tony Keiling.
“We had great support, considering we got word out [that relatives would be allowed to attend in limited fashion] Monday,” Keiling said. “We fed off that.”
One of the area’s first February football games featured palpable silence as fans in the stands had to socially distance and the bands and cheerleaders that are so often staples at football games were conspicuous by their absence.
Gar-Field’s vaunted defense came up big for the first time of several during the game. The Indians made the Bulldogs pay as almost immediately as DeAvohn Bumbrey ran it in from the 6 to make it 14-0.
“I think we came out strong and that was important since it was the first game,” Fitzgerald said. “But we had some problems we will have to address that made the score closer than it should have been.”
One of those problems was 158 yards in penalties by Gar-Field, a total that included several false start penalties. Keiling attributed that to the lack of practice teams have because of COVID protocols.
“We haven’t had many practices and they are only for two hours, so of course it’s a factor,” Keiling said. “Actually considering you have to run a drill, then wash your hands; run another drill, then wash your hands, [the total practice time is] really about an hour and 45 minutes.
Keiling said the penalties were a concern, but he can also chalk them up to aggressiveness because it is the first game of the season.
“Hylton’s a good team and they played better than I thought they would under a new coach,” Keiling said. “There were a lot of good drives for them that stalled, or the game would have been a lot closer.”
Hylton’s young, talented core was fun to watch and the Bulldogs showed the few fans in attendance a possible glimpse of a bright future offensively when quarterback Tyler Mitchell found sophomore Chase Miller over the middle for a 48-yard scoring pass that pulled Hylton within 14-6. Ironically, Miller had started at quarterback, but was replaced the older Mitchell following the first offensive series and Miller never re-entered the game at quarterback. Overall, Mitchell completed 10 of 23 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.
Fitzgerald unleashed his athleticism during the third quarter, when he hit Mason Woods on a 34-yard pass and scored on a 13-yard run moments later, giving Gar-Field a 21-6 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Fitzgerald threw a beautiful, 48-yard scoring pass to Marcus Young with 5:50 left, then just a bit more than a minute later, he juked a couple tackles, while running 26 yards for the game’s final touchdown.
Fitzgerald said it was different playing with no cheerleaders, no band, and a small crowd.
“It’s definitely different. There’s not as many people to get us going and we have to make our own energy a lot of times,” Fitzgerald said. “Once we get that, we feel pretty good though.”
Strikingly, Fitzgerald’s athleticism was not the only attribute that likely got Hylton’s attention as well as that of his team—his leadership came to the forefront as well.
“Leadership is an important factor considering that the Class of 2021 really helped turn this program around,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m just doing what I can to see to it that the kids under me also succeed.”
Keiling said while there were definite areas for improvement, he was pleased with how his team played in all facets.
“There’s a lot our offense can do, but we didn’t even show it all tonight,” Keiling said. “Our defense is what is going to lead us. We have a senior [dominated] defense with two big senior guys in the middle. We had a goal line stand, and a couple of stops of 4th and 1. I’m so proud of this team for showing what they can do, even though we only practice for a couple of hours two days a week.
According to Gar-Field activities director Mike Payne, the Indians only had 16 practices before Friday’s game. Keiling said a defensive unit that helped the Indians finish second in the district last season set the tone.
“You saw the effort, especially by the freshmen and sophomores,” Keiling said. “Penalties keep other teams in the game, so if we fix the penalties, we’ll be fine.
HYLTON (0-1) 0 6 0 0—6
GAR-FIELD (1-0) 7 7 7 14—35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GF—Kaloko 31 pass from Fitzgerald (Cruz-Sorto kick), 8:05
Second Quarter
GF—Bumbrey 6 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 8:02
H—Miller 45 pass from Mitchell (kick blocked), :36
Third Quarter
GF—Fitzgerald 13 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 4:39
Fourth Quarter
GF—Young 48 pass from Fitzgerald (Cruz-Sorto kick), 5:50
GF—Fitzgerald 26 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 4:15
Individual statistics
Rushing
Hylton—Mitchell 14-37, Gum 5-16, Miller 6-15, Bonds 4-5, Burgess 1-(minus 2), Rocke 1-(minus 2), Vanderplow 1-(minus 11); Gar-Field, Fitzgerald 9-108, Kaloko 11-81, Bumbrey 4-13, Pringle 3-12, James 1-2.
Passing
Hylton—Miller 0-1-0-0; Mitchell 10-23-2-175; Fitzgerald 7-16-1-17.
Receiving
Hylton—Barrett 6-73, Wright 2-61, Miller 1-48, Rocke 1-5; Gar-Field, Kaloko 2-65, Woods 1-34, Dancy 2-19, Young 1-48, Terry 1-11.
