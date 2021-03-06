GAR-FIELD 35, POTOMAC 28: Bishop Fitzgerald threw for three touchdowns and ran for one more Friday as the Indians improved to 2-0 overall and in the Cardinal District.
His 2-yard touchdown run with 6:56 left in the game followed by a 2-point conversion provided the game-winning points in a back-and-forth contest.
For the game, Fitzgerald was 10 of 16 passing for 287 yards and ran 17 times for 78 yards. Jalil Singleton caught four passes for 101 yards and one touchdown, Marcus Young made two catches for 74 yards and one touchdown and JD Dancy madetwo catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.
Singleton also recorded an interception.
Gar-Field opened the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Abdul Kaloko at 8:14 of the first quarter. Potomac tied it up at 6:55 on a touchdown pass before Fitzgerald’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Young gave Gar-Field a 14-7 lead going into the second quarter.
Potomac (2-1, 2-1) took the lead on back-to-back touchdown passes to go up 21-14 with 5:08 left in the second quarter.
Gar-Field countered with back-to-back scores of its own on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Singleton followed by a 51-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Dancy to give the Indians a 27-21 halftime lead.
