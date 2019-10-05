The Gar-Field Indians had an offensive explosion on Friday night in Manassas, hanging a season-high number of points on the Osbourn Eagles in a 49–12 win in Manassas.
Gar-Field quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald was the key to everything the Indians did against Osbourn, overcoming a cold and windy night to engineer seven touchdown drives for his offense.
Fitzgerald, a junior, got things going with both his arm and his legs, throwing three touchdown passes and scrambling for two on the ground. He finished with 217 passing yards and 113 rushing yards.
Despite getting down 6–0 early in the first quarter, Gar-Field (3-2) sliced up Osbourn’s defense in the first half. Sophomore running back DeAvohn Bumbrey opened the scoring for Gar-Field with a 20-yard touchdown run before Fitzgerald really started to put on a show.
Fitzgerald ran his first touchdown in from 19 yards out to put Gar-Field up 14–6. Then, immediately after the Indians recovered a fumble deep in Osbourn territory, he hit a sliding Curtis Hamlin for a 20-yard touchdown. Right before the first half came to a close, Fitzgerald connected with Abdul Kaloko for another touchdown to give Gar-Field a 28–6 halftime lead.
Early in the second half, Fitzgerald had his most electrifying play of the night, zipping to the end zone from 60 yards out on a bootleg to put his team up 35–6.
Although they had a sizeable lead, Gar-Field kept their foot on the gas; Xavier Coltrane (105 rushing yards on 14 carries) ran a touchdown in to put the Indians up 42–6 and with 2:00 minutes remaining in the game, Abdul Kaloko (three receptions for 116 yards) took a short pass from Fitzgerald in for their final score of the game.
“When you can run the ball and win the line of scrimmage, the game is easy,” Gar-Field head coach Tony Keiling said after the win, praising his veteran offensive line.
Looking ahead, Keiling is happy with where the team currently is and where the program is headed.
“We’ve been at the bottom for a while but we have support. Everyone is helping these guys reach their dreams. Gar-Field is a big family and that’s the key.”
As for Osbourn (2-3), the play of the night for them came from senior Tyler Black, who made a beautiful touchdown reception in traffic in the third quarter.
Gar-Field will host Potomac this coming week, while Osbourn will head to Aldie for a showdown against John Champe.
