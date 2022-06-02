Going into the bottom of the third inning of Thursday's Class 6 Region B baseball final, Colgan head coach Mike Colangelo turned to activities director Nathan Staples with this prediction about starting pitcher Brandon Cassedy.
"Once he gets locked in, it's over," Colangelo said.
Colangelo knows Cassedy well. After allowing two doubles and one run in the top of the first inning, the senior right-hander got into a groove that eventually shut the Eagles (23-2) down to improve to 8-0.
Cassedy breezed through his final four innings, capped off by picking off a Freedom-South Riding base runner at first for the second time in the game for the final out of the fifth. By that point, the Cardinal District Player of the Year's line read three hits allowed, one run, two strikeouts and one walk.
Cassedy's performance combined with two RBI each from Jae'dan Carter and Evan Blanchard provided the cushion needed to propel Colgan to a 5-1 win shortened by inclement weather.
As soon as the third out occurred in the top of the fifth, a nearby lightning strike occurred at 8:45 p.m. that required everyone to exit the stadium for a 30-minute delay.
Staples said he spoke with Freedom's assistant activities director and both agreed to try and continue playing as long as they could restart before 10 p.m.
But another lightning strike within an eight-mile radius at 9:30 p.m. ended the game.
The championship trophy and banner remained in the Colgan shed, but the Sharks (24-1) did enough damage in the allotted five innings to still claim their second straight region title.
Colgan hosts a state quarterfinal Tuesday, June 7.
Thursday's game began at 7:15 p.m., an hour and 15 minutes after its originally scheduled starting time due to rain that swept through the area two hours earlier.
Freedom-South Riding's Christian Carver led off the game with a double. Two batters later, Matt Butash doubled to record the game's first run.
Colgan encountered no problem getting batters on base. The Sharks had bases loaded in three of its four innings of offense.
The Sharks broke through in the bottom of the second when Carter Newman's single scored Caden Colangelo. Carter then doubled in two more runs to put Colgan up 3-1. Blanchard's single in the bottom of the fourth provided the game's final two runs.
Besides its offense, Colgan displayed some heads-up play on defense. Centerfielder Brett Renfrow started a double play when he caught a fly ball and then threw a dart to first baseman Ryan Kennedy to tag out a Freedom runner trying to get back to base.
