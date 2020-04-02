Loudoun United FC’s Brandon Williamson will compete in the online video game Rocket League to help raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Williamson, a Patriot High School graduate, is Loudoun United’s representative in the best of three, one-on-one event. Williamson’s first match is Thursday at 5 p.m. and can be followed on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.
The competition has 32 teams from the USL Championship and League One.
A press release said the “initiative will also benefit local charities with Loudoun United representing the Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund created by the Visit Loudoun Foundation to support employees in the hospitality industry who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The relief fund will receive donations from fans tuned into the broadcasts and the tournament over the next month.”
A former standout midfielder at Duke University, Williamson signed with Loudoun United in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.