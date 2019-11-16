Guy Hayes ran for 124 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns Friday as host Brentsville defeated George Mason 32-21 in a Class 3 Region B first-round playoff game. The game was tied 14-all at halftime.
The No. 3 seeded Tigers (8-3) will travel to No. 2 James Monroe for a region semifinal game.
Brady Hoad added 118 yards on 11 carries and Kyler Cornwell 48 yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Yuri Smaltz also ran for a touchdown.
Hayes was 4 for 6 passing for 53 yards. Aidan Lawhead, Kevin Peterson, TJ Stanley and Smaltz each had a reception.
