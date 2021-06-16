BRENTSVILLE 4, WILLIAM MONROE 0: Tea Cornett threw a five-hitter Wednesday as the second-seeded Tigers (11-3) moved on to the Class 3 Region B final.
Cornett struck out eight and allowed two walks.
Ellie Post and Natalie Quinlan each hit homers for Brentsville. Quinlan went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Post went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Raegan Cullen was 3 for 4 with one RBI.
The Tigers scored one run in each of the first two innings and added two more runs in the third.
Brentsville plays for the region championship Friday at top-seeded Skyline at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the state semifinals June 22.
OSBOURN PARK 5, MASSAPONAX 3: The top-seeded Yellow Jackets (11-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally to victory in Wednesday’s Class 6 Region B semifinal.
Makenna Archer, Alena Hillyard, Cassie Mills, Reagan Wolford and Amari Frederick each had an RBI for Osbourn Park. Frederick and Hillyard each had two hits.
Hillyard was the winning pitcher. She struck out six and allowed six hits, two earned runs and three walks in seven innings.
Massaponax led 2-1 after the first inning and then added a run in the top of the sixth.
Osbourn Park hosts Riverbend Friday in the region final with a berth in the June 22 state semifinals on the line.
RIVERBEND 1, COLGAN 0: Carley Romine tossed a four-hit shutout to lift the Bears into Friday’s Class 6 Region B final at Osbourn Park.
Romine struck out seven and allowed one walk in seven innings.
Riverbend scored its lone run in the top of the fifth,
Morgan Thornton took the loss for Colgan (12-2). She allowed six walks, two hits and one run and struck out three in seven innings.
