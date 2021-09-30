One day at high school football practice, one of James Ferebee’s coaches asked whether anyone wanted to block kicks.

Ferebee offered to try it for fun – never thinking it might lead to something more. But it did.

As he learned the intricacies of thwarting a punt or a field-goal or extra-point attempt, Ferebee became an expert in the field by the time he began playing at New Mexico State.

The 5-foot-10 Ferebee was recruited as a wide receiver before switching to the other side of the ball as a defensive back, and he twice earned all-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

Friday's local high school football schedule FRIDAY, OCT. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (3-2) at Forest Park (2-3), 7 p.m. Colgan (0-4) at Gar-Field (2-2), 7 p.m. Battlefield (4-0) at Freedom-South Riding (2-1), 7 p.m. John Champe (3-2) at Osbourn Park (2-2), 7 p.m. Warren County (0-4) at Brentsville (3-2), 7 p.m. St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes (3-1) at Manassas Park (0-4), 7 p.m. Unity Reed (3-2) at Osbourn (3-2), 7 p.m. Potomac (1-3) at Hylton (1-3), 7 p.m. John Paul the Great (0-4) at Bishop Ireton (0-5), 7 p.m.

But he was known most for his ability to block kicks. In his first three seasons (1978-80) with the Aggies, the Brentsville High School assistant coach recorded 19 blocks to earn a place in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision record book for most career blocked kicks/punts.

The only reason he didn’t record more was that opponents shut him down his senior season. By that point, though, he was already a household name.

A number of times he wore a different number or jersey because someone had stolen his No. 28. The switch frustrated opponents wondering where Ferebee was for a kick. Eventually, they figured it out because he was always lined up in the same place.

Current Chicago Bears defensive end Magnus Hunt is the last FBS college player to make a serious run at Ferebee’s record. The 6-8 Hunt, who played at SMU from 2009-12, blocked 17 in his career, including an NCAA record seven his freshman season.

Ferebee’s playing days ended in college. He hurt his knee during his final game and never felt an urge to compete again. Even after he moved to Virginia in the mid-1980s to work with a friend as a carpenter, Ferebee resisted the temptation to try to play one more time.

He remembers playing in a basketball game when someone asked him about his speed. Ferebee said he once played college football. The person suggested he reach out to the Washington NFL team. Ferebee retained an agent and worked out but stopped before asking for a tryout.

“I didn’t have the drive anymore,” Ferebee said.

Ferebee said players usually know about his accomplishment before he mentions it. He’s in his fourth year coaching defense at Brentsville. Before that, he spent eight seasons at Unity Reed.

Ferebee takes pride in his record and uses his experience to coach others on the specialty’s finer points.

Ferebee’s speed helped him arrive at the ball quicker, but there’s much more to it. In college, Ferebee spent hours studying tendencies: how fast a long-snapper hiked the ball to the holder and how far back a kicker stood before kicking the ball. As he perfected his craft, Ferebee realized the key was how he took angles off the edge to time his rushes to avoid committing a penalty by running into the kicker. It required more coming from the side than rushing straight up the middle.

No one did it better in college than Ferebee, who overall blocked five punts, six extra-point attempts and eight field goals.

“It’s cool,” Ferebee said. “I’m not sure how many records are still around for that long.”