Baseball can be equal parts maddening, crazy, exhilarating, and often unfair and Thursday night’s Class 3 Region A final between Caroline and host Brentsville was no exception.
For 6 1/3 innings, Tigers’ starting pitcher Coleson Russell dominated from the mound.
At one point, after a difficult first inning, he retired 14 in a row and just two balls to be hit out of the infield, before allowing a one-out single to Adam Tatham. When he walked the ensuing hitter, Adam Pitts, Russell was lifted in favor of Connor “Chuck” Lyle, who yielded a game-tying, three-run homer to Caroline designated hitter Brayden Hartsell to send the game into extra innings tied at 3-3.
For four additional innings, both teams went scoreless, although each also had plenty of opportunities. In the 12th, Brentsville reliever Charlie Monfort surrendered a leadoff single to Caroline’s Hunter Vaughan, who was bunted to second by Christian Tingen. Moments later, Tatham roped a single down the left field line to score Vaughan with the eventual winning run in the Tigers’ 4-3 loss.
Both teams had already clinched a state playoff berth, so besides having bragging rights in the region, the game was mainly played for seeding in the state tournament, which begins next week.
Brentsville (18-4), which faces New Kent in the opening round of the state tournament, had numerous chances to score throughout the game, but failed to capitalize despite twice having the bases loaded. The Tigers left a total of 18 runners on base, with half of those occurring in extra innings.
Brentsville coach Brian Knight said despite losing the game in heartbreaking fashion, it was exciting to watch if speaking strictly from a baseball fan standpoint.
“I actually went up to their coach after the ninth or tenth inning—all the innings are running together in my mind—and said to him ‘This is a great game and great atmosphere.[“ Knight said. “He told me his team had never reached that far (a regional final] before.”
There were several bonafide chances to score for Brentsville, but each time it was a struggle.
In the third inning, Brentsville scored three runs in the third inning. Russell then started the rally with a single to right and after Johnny Daly walked, J J Hand drove in the first run. Moments later, designated hitter Donavan Boles laced a double to center field to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
After Caroline tied the game, the two teams played scoreless baseball before the 12th when the Cavaliers rallied for the run.
“Obviously, this is a hard one for [either of the two teams] to lose,” Knight said. “When faced with situations like these, we can either respond to them, or shrink from them. We have to be better at responding to them when we go to states next week and I believe we will do that.”
Brentsville loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning, only to be turned away when Boles missed a sign to bunt .and JJ Hand was nailed at the plate.
“We obviously had chances, but couldn’t take advantage,” Knight said. “I feel sorry for Coleson, Chuck [Lyle], and Charlie. They pitched great, and this is a tough one for any team to lose after going into entra innings,”
For 6 1/3 innings, Russell was both a surgeon and an artist, commanding all of his pitches brilliantly, and especially the curveball according to Knight. Overall, Russell struck out 10 and allowed just four hits.
Ironically, he shook off the effects of a difficult first inning in the game to eventually strike out Jerome Morris and Miles Holmes to end it.
The game ended nearly four hours after it first began and saw Tigers right fielder Austin Harris go 0 for 6 with five strikeouts.
