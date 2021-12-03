CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINAL

Brentsville (11-2) vs. Phoebus (12-1)

Saturday, 2 p.m. at Darling Stadium, Hampton

Next up: The Brentsville-Phoebus winner plays the winner of the Abingdon (12-1)-Liberty Christian (12-0) game for the Class 3 state title Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Liberty University.

Did you know? This is Brentsville’s first state semifinal appearance since the school opened in 1965 … Phoebus last played for a state title in 2018 when it lost in the 3A final.

Brentsville's Bryce Jackson honors his cousin Ryland Harris with his record-setting play After spending his sophomore and junior years at Patriot High School, Bryce Jackson transferred to nearby Brentsville for his senior year for …

Brentsville offensive leaders: Senior running back Bryce Jackson (184 carries, 1,235 rushing yards, 24 TDs); sophomore running back Nico Orlando (82-762, 9 TDs), sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander (84 for 152, 1,182 yards, 13 TDs and 6 interceptions), senior wide receiver Luca Orlando (20 catches, 344 yards, 6 TDs), junior lineman Tyler Nix (the Class 3 Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year).

Brentsville defensive leaders: Senior defensive back Bryce Jackson (84 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three interceptions), sophomore linebacker Langston White (74 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks), senior linebacker Nick Griffin (91 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, four sacks)

Phoebus offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Mark Wagner (101-178, 1748 yards, 28 TDs, one interception), senior wide receiver Kymari Gray (37 receptions, 686 yards, 17 TDs), senior wide receiver Jalen Mayo (24 receptions, 476 yards, 7 TDs), junior running back Ty'Reon Taylor (142 carries, 923 yards, 13 TDs)

Phoebus defensive leaders: Senior safety Donald Gatling (five interceptions, two for TDS)

For coverage: Go to InsideNoVa.com and @InsideNoVA

CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL

Battlefield (13-0) at Oscar Smith (11-1)

Saturday, 2 p.m., in Chesapeake, Va.

Next up: The Battlefield-Oscar Smith winner faces the winner of the South County (10-3)-James Madison (12-1) game for the state title Dec. 11 at noon at Old Dominion University.

Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2011 (state semifinals): Oscar Smith won 42-14.

Did you know? Oscar Smith has advanced to the state final eight of the last 11 seasons, including this one. The Tigers won the state title last season and in 2011 …. The Tigers have three Division I commitments: senior safety Sherrod Covil (Clemson commitment), senior defensive lineman Caleb Jones (Navy) and senior quarterback Ethan Vasko (ODU commitment) ... Others with offers include senior running back Kevon King (Marshall, Indiana), senior offensive lineman Maarten Woudsma (seven offers, including ones from Pittsburgh and Nebraska), junior wide receiver Tory Johnson (offers from Maryland, Virginia, Pittsburgh) and sophomore cornerback Asaad Brown (23 offers, including from Georgia, Penn State, Georgia and Penn State) ... Oscar Smith is averaging 48 points a game and totaled a school-record 77 points in a win over Cosby in the region quarterfinals. In that game, Vasko accounted for a state-record 10 TDs, nine touchdown passes and one rushing.

Battlefield offensive leaders: Senior running back Graham Jones (198 carries, 890 yards, 8 TDs), senior quarterback Jonathan Walters (123-242, 1,794 yards, 19 TDS, 5 interceptions), sophomore wide receiver Braden Boggs (52 receptions, 967 yards, 11 TDs), junior wide receiver Caleb Woodson (22 receptions, 226 yards, 1 TD), sophomore wide receiver Brandon Binkowski (22 receptions, 229 yards, 2 TDs), senior kicker Vadin Bruot (49 extra points, 7 field goals).

Oscar Smith offensive leaders: Senior quarterback Ethan Vasko (135-208, 2,505 yards, 32 TDs, 4 interceptions), senior running back Kevon King (110 carries, 1,376 yards, 21 TDs), senior wide receiver Amonte Jones (38 receptions, 801 yards, 11 TDs).

For coverage: Go to InsideNoVa.com and @InsideNoVA