Sparked by a fourth-quarter run, Brentsville High School's boys basketball team won its first game of the season Thursday with a 47-32 win over visiting Park View-Sterling.
Senior captain Bronco Deeds had 16 points and 6 steals, Brandon Forst has 12 points, 3 steals, and 3 assists. Jordan Perper had 10 points and 4 rebounds. The Tigers are now 1-3.
