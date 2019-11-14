Joe Mullinax knew what type of offense he wanted to run when he took over as head coach in 2017. He needed to find the right person to implement it. Guy Hayes answered the call.
With his rushing and passing abilities, Hayes gives the Tigers the dual threat required to execute a power spread scheme. And while Brentsville has plenty of talented players in the other skill positions, everything starts with Hayes.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior has rushed for a team-high 908 yards and 13 touchdowns and thrown for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns to help Brentsville win the Class 3 Northwestern District title with a 5-0 mark and secure the No. 3 seed in the Region B playoffs. The Tigers (7-3) host No. 6 George Mason Friday at 7 p.m.
Over the Tigers’ last four games, Hayes rushed for 619 yards and nine touchdowns and thrown for 517 yards and five touchdowns. In two of the games, including Friday’s 34-21 victory over the Mustangs in the regular-season finale, Hayes accounted for five touchdowns.
“There’s nothing more dangerous than having a kid you have to respect as a runner and a passer,” Brentsville head coach Joe Mullinax said.
Hayes’ success stems from his willingness to buy into what Mullinax wants from his quarterback. Last season, Bailey Loa beat out Hayes for the starting spot. But after the Tigers’ offense struggled, Hayes took over. That move allowed Brentsville to use Loa elsewhere while also taking advantage of Hayes’ running abilities, especially when it came to getting out of the pocket.
“[Hayes] became more comfortable in the scheme,” Mullinax said. “There’s no substitute for success.”
Hayes has a deep connection to Brentsville. His grandfather Roger taught at the school from 1971 to 1985 and Hayes’ father Troy played football for the Tigers and graduated from the Nokesville school in 1994. Troy is now Brentsville’s offensive coordinator.
The Tigers have reached the playoffs five straight years, but has yet to win the program’s first region title. Hayes and his teammates are capable of ending that streak this season.
“We have trust in him,” Mullinax said. “He’s running with it.”
