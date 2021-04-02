Brentsville High School’s football team needed two things to happen to qualify for the playoffs.
First, the Tigers had to beat Manassas Park in both team’s regular-season finale Thursday and then either George Mason or Skyline had to lose.
Both occurred although not in the way Brentsville expected.
Manassas Park forfeited its game with Brentsville Wednesday due to low numbers caused by injuries, Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said. Forgas said the Cougars had 20 players available for last Saturday's game against George Mason, but saw that number drop even more Monday and Tuesday.
Without finishing the regular season, Brentsville still picked up the win to improve to 5-1. The other piece fell into place Thursday when George Mason lost to Langley. As a result, the Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in next week’s Class 3 Region B region semifinals.
Brentsville will travel to No. 1 Goochland. No. 3 Skyline will travel to No. 2 Independence. The Virginia High School League will release the official matchups Sunday afternoon.
Brentsville’s game against Goochland will pit head coach Joe Mullinax against his former coach at Division III Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Alex Fruth.
The Tigers are in the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
