Making the postseason is nothing new to Brentsville High School’s football team. The Tigers have done it seven straight times, currently the most of any local program.
Reaching the state semifinals, however, was foreign territory until last fall when Brentsville advanced that far for the first time.
The Tigers graduated a number of key players from that historic 11-3 team, but they also brought back some vital pieces who overall make them faster and more athletic.
The result so far has put them in position for another deep run.
Brentsville is off to a 3-1 start after a 42-0 win Sept. 16 over James Wood. The Class 4 Colonels beat the Class 3 Tigers last season. In the rematch, Brentsville posted its most complete game going into the midway point of its season.
The Tigers got the job done in all three facets of the game (offense, defense and special teams). Nico Orlando rushed 25 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Caleb Alexander threw for 161 yards and one touchdown. And the defense recorded four interceptions. Josh Rodgers had two and Samay Naveen and Langston White one each. White returned his for a touchdown.
“I felt like last season’s team had a different moxie,” said Brentsville second-year head coach Loren White. “This is a more reserved team, but they can click faster and know how to attack a team’s weakness.”
Brentsville needed this win after losing the week before to Kettle Run. District play begins Friday, and the Tigers wanted to enter the Meridian game on a high note.
“It was huge,” White said of the James Wood win. “Kettle Run is always a well-coached group. I did not have them fully prepared.”
White credits seniors Tyler Nix and Will Johnson with helping the team stay focused and accountable.
“It started in the offseason with consistent hard work, and the coaches keeping us hungry to make sure everyone knew this past season wasn't a fluke,” Johnson said.
Nix, a first-team all-state offensive lineman and Class 3 Northwestern District offensive player of the year in 2021, is Brentsville’s most experienced player. He has been on the varsity since his freshman season and spent his eighth-grade year playing on Brentsville’s junior varsity. His middle school (Nokesville) does not have middle school sports, which means eighth-graders are allowed to try out for Brentsville’s junior varsity teams.
“Being able to bounce back shows we all care,” Nix said.
New faces have stepped in to fill starting roles. On offense, senior Tyler Herald replaced all-state performer Ryan Stevens at center, and Jacob Wright is a senior tackle.
In his second year as Brentsville’s starting quarterback, Alexander is more comfortable in the system, which allows White to expand the playbook more.
Brentsville graduated all-state running back running back Bryce Jackson (1,282 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns), but Orlando is filling the void, joined by Alexander.
Brentsville continues to find inspiration remembering Ryland Harris. A 17-year-old Brentsville student, Harris died Sept. 15, 2021, of brain cancer. Led by Johnson, the team holds a pre-game prayer at the 12-yard line in honor of Harris and his jersey number.
“We show up everyday with one common goal,” Johnson said. “And we push each other every day to work hard and be the best versions of ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.