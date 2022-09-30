Caleb Alexander threw for 263 yards on 10 of 19 passing for two touchdowns and Nico Orlando ran 25 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Brentsville won at Warren County Thursday 42-0.
Alexander added 35 rushing yards on nine carries.
Ryan Beckman caught four passes for 116 yards, Wyatt Vonderhaar caught two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Owens three receptions for 70 yards and a score and Will Johnson one reception for eight yards.
Defensively, Langston White totaled seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack, Owens two tackles, two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, Orlando eight tackles and one tackle for loss, Johnson five tackles and Tyler Herald four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Brentsville is now 2-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 5-1 overall.
