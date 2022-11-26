In trying to successfully defend the Class 3 Region B title they won last season, the Brentsville Tigers, more noted for their offense, made the word defend stand out prominently.
Brentsville won its second straight regional title and a single-season school-record 12th win on the strength of big plays on both offense and defense en route to a 35-7 victory Friday night over visiting and fellow Northwestern District foe Warren County.
The Tigers will play Saturday's Lake Taylor-at-Phoebus winner in the Class 3 Region A final Dec. 3 in the state semifinals. Phoebus defeated Brentsville in last year's state semifinals, 43-0.
On Friday, The Tigers logged three quarterback sacks, four tackles for loss, and intercepted Warren County quarterback Nicolas Foltz twice, including one that was returned by Jaidyn Foddrell 35 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead at the time.
Both teams struggled offensively, failing to score on each of their first two possessions. Brentsville finally broke through with :59 left in the first quarter on a 33-yard run by Nico Orlando for his 24th rushing touchdown of the season. Tigers coach Loren White said Brentsville made adjustments late in the quarter, which allowed the team to take control of the game.
“Once we adjusted to what Warren County was doing defensively, we started executing (better),’’ White said, ’’I feel like we became more aggressive at that point. Once we put our foot on the gas pedal, we got back to being our original selves.’’
Brentsville junior quarterback Caleb Alexander led the way, completing 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns and carrying 11 times for 66 yards. Alexander has 21 touchdown passes on the season now.
“Once we started executing we took advantage of the big boys up front (the offensive line) and got rolling,’’ Alexander said. “The defense did a great job and that you really helps us offensively because that way we know they won’t blow a lead.’’
After leading at halftime 14-0, Brentsville expanded its lead to 21-0 on Foddrell’s ‘’pick six’’ with 10:35 left in the third quarter before Warren County scored its lone touchdown.
From that point, two big pass plays finished the scoring as Ryan Beckman caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Alexander and Tyler Owens hauled in a 34-yard with 11:01 left in the game for his team-high eighth touchdown reception of the season.
“We knew we wanted to beat this team and we knew the work we put in so eventually we just executed the way we can,’’ Alexander said. “But we know that next week’s an important one and that’s the one we want to get.’’
White said improving the blocking scheme also made a difference for Brentsville.
“Once we improved our blocking, we were able to use our athleticism to make a guy miss and that way we could take it to the house,’’ White said. “It’s the little things we did that made a big difference.’’
Following the game, Alexander said the Tigers would savor the victory, but ‘’not for long,’’ while to a man White and his coaching staff said the Tigers have only just now begun in their quest to achieve state greatness.
“We will let the guys savor this one for about 24 hours and then it’s back to work,’’ White said. “Most of us remember last year, but this time we want a different outcome.’’
Brentsville had three touchdowns nullified by penalties.
WARREN COUNTY (7-6) 0 0 7 0—7
BRENTSVILLE (12-1) 7 7 7 14—35
FIRST QUARTER
B—Orlando 33 run (Vonderhaar kick), :59
Second Quarter
B—White pass from Alexander (Vonderhaar kick), 5:50
Third Quarter
B—Foddrell 35 interception return (Vonderhaar kick), 10:35
WC—Dodson 6 run (O’Reilly kick), 8:02
Fourth Quarter
B—Beckman 20 pass from Alexander (Orlando run), 11:01
B—Owens 34 pass from Alexander (run failed), 7:28
Individual Statistics
RUSHING
Warren County, Dodson 14-65, B. Skube 15-56, Carter 7-43, Whited 3-21, S. Skube 3-10, Weller 2-4, Moreno 1-3, Foltz 7-(minus 7); Brentsville, Alexander 11-66, Orlando 9-52, Hayes 2-22, Fletcher 4-9.
PASSING
Warren County, Foltz 2-8-2-10; Brentsville, Alexander 12-21-1-135.
RECEIVING
Warren County, Moreno 1-9, Weller 1-1; Brentsville, Beckman 4-45, Hayes 3-24, .Owens 2-57, White 1-10, Johnson 1-4, Orlando 1-3.
