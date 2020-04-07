FIRST TEAM
Martha Apple William Monroe Sr
Jaelyn Brown Lakeland Fr
Peyton Carter Abingdon Sr
McKenzie Freeze Spotswood Sr
Saniyah Glasgow Booker T. Washington Fr
Stephanie Ouderkirk Spotswood Sr
Miette Veldman Lord Botetourt Sr
Alden Yergey Brentsville District Fr
Player of the Year Stephanie Ouderkirk Spotswood Sr
Coach of the Year Renee Favaro Lord Botetourt
SECOND TEAM
Lexi Bennington Spotswood Sr
Ke’monye Canady Lakeland So
Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason So
Abigail Kennedy Carroll County Jr
Zada Porter Cave Spring Jr
Taylor Robertson Lord Botetourt Sr
Becca Shiflet Turner Ashby Jr
Kylie Stark Brookville Sr
