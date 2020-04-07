690A9287.jpg

Brentsville's Alden Yergey eyes another of her many baskets en route to her team's 60-25 victory over Hylton on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at a neutral site in Manassas Park.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Martha Apple William Monroe Sr

Jaelyn Brown Lakeland Fr

Peyton Carter Abingdon Sr

McKenzie Freeze Spotswood Sr

Saniyah Glasgow Booker T. Washington Fr

Stephanie Ouderkirk Spotswood Sr

Miette Veldman Lord Botetourt Sr

Alden Yergey Brentsville District Fr

Player of the Year Stephanie Ouderkirk Spotswood Sr

Coach of the Year Renee Favaro Lord Botetourt

SECOND TEAM 

Lexi Bennington Spotswood Sr

Ke’monye Canady Lakeland So

Zoraida Icabalceta George Mason So

Abigail Kennedy Carroll County Jr

Zada Porter Cave Spring Jr

Taylor Robertson Lord Botetourt Sr

Becca Shiflet Turner Ashby Jr

Kylie Stark Brookville Sr

