A year ago, a broken right pinkie toe kept Loren White sidelined until three days before Brentsville’s first state semifinal appearance.
White, the team’s head coach, discovered the injury after Brentsville trainer Emily Sterling urged him to get it checked out. Two days after the Tigers beat Meridian on Bryce Jackson’s last-second touchdown in the Class 3, Region B final, White had surgery to repair the damaged digit.
His staff ran practices the next week until White returned to the team on Thursday evening.
This time, White is at full strength with toe still intact and a team ready to put last season’s finish behind them. Brentsville lost to Phoebus 43-0 in the state semifinals in 2021. The Tigers (12-1) face the defending Class 3 state champions again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Darling Stadium in Hampton, hoping for a different result.
The Tigers feel better prepared for what they are stepping into compared to last season when Phoebus overwhelmed them with the type of speed they had never faced before.
The Phantoms had playmakers everywhere on a defense that limited Brentsville to 88 yards. Most of the Tigers’ yards came on their first two possessions, when they crossed midfield both times.
From that point on, Phoebus’ defense shut down Brentsville, holding quarterback Caleb Alexander to 32 passing yards and standout running back Jackson to 35 rushing yards on 13 carries.
“I think we learned some valuable lessons,” White said.
Still, Phoebus (13-0) presents another formidable challenge. The Phantoms began the season posting shutouts in six of their first seven games and finished the regular season with a 56-0 victory over two-time defending Class 6 state champion Oscar Smith. They are averaging 41.2 points a game and allowing 3.3 points a game.
Although the Tigers graduated key players, they believed they had the personnel to make another run to the state semifinals. Alexander returned at quarterback and has become more comfortable throwing the ball. He has 1,736 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Junior running back Nico Orlando replaced the graduated Jackson as the team’s primary ball carrier and responded with a school-record 1,388 rushing yards, along with 24 rushing touchdowns. A number of other players stepped in where needed to help Brentsville win a school-record number of games.
“We expected to be back here,” White said. “I felt we were as strong as last year, just in different areas.”
