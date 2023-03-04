Cara Vollmer and Alden Yergey combined for 33 points Friday as the Brentsville High School girls basketball team defeated Lakeland 50-36 Friday in the Class 3 state girls basketball quarterfinals at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk.
Vollmer led the Tigers (20-6) with 17 points followed by Yergey with 16. With the victory, Brentsville advances to the state semifinals for the first time in the program’s history. The Tigers play Meridian at a to-be-determined neutral site Monday near Meridian.
Brentsville and Meridian play in the same district. Since the 2019-20 season, Meridian has beaten the Tigers 11 straight times, including three this season. They last met in the Region B final won by Meridian 37-31.
Brentsville, which lost to Lakeland in last year’s state quarterfinals, led 23-22 at halftime. The Tigers were 20 of 26 from the free-throw line. Yergey led the way, going 9 of 12.
