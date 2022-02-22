Eugene Baltimore turned toward the court and took a long swig of water. Then he turned back toward the bench, bent over and put his hands on his knees before someone came over and patted him on the back.
Like the rest of his Brentsville girls basketball team, Baltimore needed a moment to collect himself after the Tigers held off visiting James Monroe 61-55 in a tense, hard-fought Class 3 Region B semifinal Tuesday night.
“I’m exhausted,” Brentsville’s head coach said. “I really exhausted.”
With a spot in Friday’s region final and a state quarterfinal berth on the line, there was little margin for error as the two teams traded leads throughout the night in refusing to let the other take control for good.
After trailing by three at the end of the third period, Brentsville (17-3) started off the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to go up by eight.
The Tigers then started to run down the clock, but James Monroe hung in, getting to within four with 20 seconds left.
The Yellow Jackets missed two free throws with 16.1 seconds remaining. Brentsville junior guard Alden Yergey hit two free throws with 12 seconds left for the game’s final points. James Monroe came back down the court, but only got one shot off that bounced off the other side of the rim.
When the buzzer sounded, the Brentsville team celebrated on the court, while Baltimore hugged his coaches. This was a victory to savor.
“They jumped on us early, but the girls kept fighting,” Baltimore said. “Give James Monroe credit. They came to play. This is overall one of our better games. We never game up. I give us credit. We kept battling.”
The Tigers play at defending state champion and district rival Meridian (21-1) Friday at 6 p.m. for the regional title. The state quarterfinals are March 4-5 when Brentsville and Meridian will face teams from Region A. Brentsville is back in states for the third time in the last four seasons.
On Tuesday, James Monroe led 14-5 in the first quarter for the game’s largest lead by moving the ball around well and finding the open player.
But the Tigers, who start all underclassmen, stayed poised. Led by Yergey’s nine points, Brentsville got within two at the end of the first period.
“I told [my teammates] to keep focused on our game plan,” Yergey said. “We did what we needed to do.”
The Tigers got within two five more times before taking their first lead of the game with 1:54 left in the third period on senior Sara Pell’s two free throws to make the score 28-26.
Yergey, who district co-player of the year who entered the game averaging a Prince William County-best 26 points a game, finished with a game-high 23 points followed by Cara Vollmer with 15.
But Yergey made as big an impact with her passing in spearheading Brentsville’s transition game. The Tigers’ role players also came up big.
Macie Mayes, one of two freshmen who start for Brentsville, tallied nine points, all on 3-pointers. The other starting freshman, Brooke Lynn Miller, senior Kendall Meunier, Pell and sophomore Liz Rice combined for 14 points in critical moments.
“I know this means a lot to our seniors,” Yergey said. “They played huge for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.