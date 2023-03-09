Their top two players are banged up. And they face an opponent that returns all five starters from last season’s state champion.
Not exactly an ideal setup for Brentsville High School’s girls basketball team as they prepare for Friday’s Class 3 state final as a major underdog against Carroll County at 12:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
But no matter the odds, the Tigers remain undaunted in their attempt to bring home the Nokesville school’s first state basketball championship.
“Whatever the outcome, we’re not scared of anyone,” said first-year head coach Keyla Delaney. “We’re still going to be Brentsville. We’re here and we’re enjoying the ride.”
Injuries to senior guards Alden Yergey and Cara Vollmer understandably concern Delaney. Yergey, the three-time all-state performer who averages a team-high 18.5 points per game, has battled a right foot injury all season that’s required constant attention.
Vollmer, the team’s second-leading scorer (9.1 points a game) and a second-team all-region pick, hurt her foot March 3 in Brentsville’s 50-36 state quarterfinal win against Lakeland. Vollmer continues to push through, but her status is day by day. Vollmer will do some light shooting in practice, but nothing more before the game.
Both showed their toughness Monday in Brentsville's 46-41 state semifinal win over Meridian. Yergey, who has signed with Siena, scored a team-high 24 points and was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Vollmer added seven points.
“It’s very tough when you are not healthy to prepare [for Carroll County],” Delaney said. “But [Cara] is determined to play. I’m thankful for these girls and the grit they have.”
It’s safe to say that anyone who follows Class 3 girls basketball expected Carroll County to make a return trip to the state final. They bring back all five starters, including first-team, all-state selections Alyssa Ervin and Kalee Easter.
But Brentsville’s spot in the state final likely surprised those outside the Nokesville community.
The Tigers also returned all five of their starters, And they were a consistent state tournament qualifier, having reached the quarterfinals three of the last four seasons coming into this season. But they advanced no further.
Lakeland eliminated the Tigers in 2020 and 2021 and Hopewell in 2019. Each game was decided by 10 points or less, but the Tigers struggled to break through.
Meridian provided the other obstacle. Brentsville entered this season 0-11 against their Northwestern District rival from Falls Church.
Delaney believed Brentsville had the ability to move beyond the state quarterfinals. She needed to convince the girls.
Brentsville started off the season 7-0 before losing two close games at the Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan to Class 6 schools West Potomac (70-60) and Colonial Forge (39-37).
The Tigers’ most lopsided loss came Jan. 4 to Class 6 state quarterfinalist Gainesville, 47-14. Yergey missed that game as she rested her ailing foot.
From that point, Brentsville lost only three more games, all to Meridian, the last two decided by a total of nine points.
The Tigers showed their resilience in states with road victories, first against Lakeland in the quarterfinals and finally against Meridian 46-41 in the semifinals.
Those types of performances in front of rowdy opposing fans tested Brentsville in a way that Delaney thinks will help the team when it plays on the biggest stage of their lives Friday.
To help ease into the state final, the team left Thursday morning for the Richmond area to practice at a nearby high school and then stay the night at a hotel so they feel refreshed in the morning instead of dealing with a long bus ride the day of the game.
“I think we are prepared to handle tough environments,” Delaney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.