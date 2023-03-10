Alden Yergey felt mixed emotions as she walked off the court for the final time as a Brentsville High School basketball player.
The senior guard experienced sadness of course. With 3:22 left in Friday’s Class 3 state final against a Carroll County team on its way toward a second straight title, Yergey had fouled out and she shed some tears.
But as she headed to the bench and embraced head coach Keyla Delaney, Yergey said she felt overwhelmed by thankfulness as well.
The game at the Siegel Center in Richmond didn’t end the way she or her teammates hoped. Too tall and too fast, the Cavaliers ran past the Tigers in a 78-41 victory.
But at this moment, the best girls basketball player Brentsville has ever seen refused to dwell on the lop-sided result.
Instead, the three-time all-state selection and Siena signee embraced the opportunity to reach this point, something no other Brentsville boys or girls basketball had ever done, by most importantly doing it with a group she loved, respected and inspired.
Yergey remembered coming to the Siegel Center in Richmond as a 12-year-old to watch the state finals with her parents over a three-day period. So moved by the event, Yergey wrote down her desire to play there some day in a notebook. Soon that desire ended up written on a basketball, on a mirror and mentioned in countless conversations.
Now, here she was, that one-time 12-year-old achieving a goal she only dreamed about while watching the games unfold from the stands.
“There was a lot of gratitude over the fact I got to end my season at VCU,” Yergey said.
Brentsville (21-7) knew going into Friday it faced a tall order against a Carroll County squad that returned all five starters and was good enough to hold its own against most Class 6 schools.
“It’s very hard to prepare for a team that has five solid players who can score,” Delaney said.
Even more so with Brentsville’s top two scorers (Yergey and fellow senior Cara Vollmer) dealing with foot injuries.
Still, the Tigers stayed with the Cavaliers (28-1) through the first quarter by shooting 7 of 9 from the field, including going 4 of 5 from the 3-point line, to trail by only seven, 25-18.
Freshman Payton Brown led Brentsville’s charge, sinking 3 of 4 3-pointers.
But in the second quarter, Carroll County took control. The Cavaliers outscored the Tigers 21-2. Brentsville scored its only basket of the period with 14 seconds left before halftime.
For the half, Brentsville turned the ball over 14 times, including eight in the first quarter. Carroll County outrebounded Brentsville 26-8 as well.
Junior guard Alyssa Ervin, a returning first-team all-state player, scored 20 points in the first half on 9 of 13 shooting from the field go along with two free throws.
“We were not able to keep that same momentum,” Delaney said. “We were super fatigued. We were not our normal healthy selves.”
Ervin finished with a game-high 29 points and two steals and two rebounds away from a triple-double. She helped spark a transition game that saw Carroll County outscore Brentsville 28-10 off fast-break points.
The Cavaliers also dominated down low, outrebounding Brentsville 48-28 and outscoring the Tigers 22-6 off second-chance baskets. The Tigers committed 21 turnovers to Carroll County’s six as well. For the game, Brentsville shot 31.8 percent from the field and Carroll County 42.7 percent.
Brown led Brentsville with 11 points and Vollmer finished with 10. Yergey, who entered the game averaging a team-high 18.5 points a game, totaled six on 3 of 9 shooting. Yergey finishes as Brentsville’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,623 points.
“We came out strong. It just got to a point that we lost control a bit,” Delaney said. "We proved we belong here regardless of the score.”
Vollmer, one of four seniors, echoed her coach’s sentiment.
“Everyone was committed to the team,” Vollmer said. “We were willing to push through. To get here was a blessing.”
