The defending Class 3 state champion Meridian Mustangs were too much for the host Brentsville Tigers Friday night 59-32 in a Class 3 Northwestern District game.
Alden Yergey led Brentsville (0-1, 8-2) with 18 points. This was the Tigers' first game in a month as inclement weather and COVID protocols for one of their opponents kept pushing a restart date back. Meridian, which beat Brentsville in last season's Region B semifinals and is coached by 2003 Brentsville graduate Chris Carrico, improves to 3-0 in the district and 12-1 overall.
The first quarter was tight the whole way through and featured physical play, with the teams tied at 4 with just three minutes left to play. The offense picked up in the final two minutes, with Meridian’s Maureen Tremblay scoring twice, and Yergey and Macie Mayes both scoring for Brentsville.
The Mustangs controlled the second quarter, with Tremblay scoring the first 7 points and Peyton Jones adding two of her own before a Yergey layup stopped the bleeding. She would provide the only scoring for Brentsville in the second, adding another two with just under two minutes left. Meridian went into the half leading 29-13.
Meridian further pulled away in the third, opening with an 8-2 run with six from Zoraida Icabalceta. Shortly after, Brentsville’s Cara Vollmer responded with her first three pointer of the night. The Mustangs closed out the quarter with a 7-2 run, three of which came from Creed with the two for Brentsville coming from Yergey, going into the final quarter with a 44-20 lead.
Brentsville seemed to finally find a groove in the final quarter. After another 7-0 Meridian run to open the quarter that included four for Jones and a three for Creed, Yergey found her rhythm, scoring six of the next eight points. With just under thirty seconds left Mayes found the basket for her second three of the game, and junior Dakota Garber hit a free throw as the clock expired.
Brentsville Head Coach Eugene Baltimore didn’t mince words when asked about his team’s performance after a month away from the court. “They’re the best team in the state, just a very talented team. We were gassed and just got outplayed. I think it would have been ideal if we had had a game or two back under our belts, but it is what it is,” going on to say that “We just gotta regroup for Tuesday. Get back to the basics.”
