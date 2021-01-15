Brentsville High School’s girls basketball team was supposed to have played eight games through Tuesday night.
But due to cancellations and postponements as various school districts responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers began the week as the only Prince William County varsity basketball program without a regular-season game in the books. Every other school has played at least two games since the season began almost three weeks ago.
It’s an understatement, then, to say Brentsville is more than a little excited to open its season Friday at home against William Monroe.
“They are antsy,” Tigers’ head coach Eugene Baltimore said. “They are ready to play.”
Like all Virginia public schools competing this winter on a compressed time frame, Brentsville had a 14-game regular-season schedule initially slated to start Dec. 21 at Skyline. But first Prince William County Public Schools pushed the start date back to Dec. 28.
Scheduling issues with other out-of-county teams delayed the season even further. As it stands, Brentsville will play only 10 regular-season games, all of which are district contests. The Tigers home-and-away series against Kettle Run in Fauquier County was cancelled because Fauquier County schools did not resume playing until Jan. 12. The other two cancelled games were at Class 3 Northwestern District opponents William Monroe and Warren County.
With the regular-season scheduled to end the first week of February, there wasn’t enough time to squeeze in rescheduled games.
From the beginning, Baltimore told his team to prepare for any type of change in the schedule.
In addition, Brentsville must adjust to wearing masks during the games, while most of their opponents compete mask-less.
Adhering to their school division policies, Brentsville and George Mason are the only two schools in the seven-member Northwestern District whose players are required to wear masks in games.
Manassas Park, Warren County, Central-Woodstock and Skyline are not required to wear masks, including when they play at Brentsville or George Mason.
“It will be a challenge,” Baltimore said. “It’s an advantage for the other team. They can breathe regularly. We will see how this all plays out. “
Brentsville enters the season with high expectations. The Tigers return three starters and six players overall from last year’s 19-7 squad that reached the state tournament for the second straight season.
Sophomore Alden Yergey is the top returner. The 5-foot-9 guard earned first-team all-state honors last season and led the Tigers in scoring (15.3 points a game). Junior forward Sara Pell (5-9) and 5-9 sophomore guard Cara Vollmer (9.6 points per game) are the other returning starters.
Baltimore said his returners will take on new roles, starting with Yergey assuming more of the scoring responsibility from her point guard position.
“We’re mentally focused with the task at hand,” Baltimore said. “We will get some games in, just not sure how many.”
