When the final buzzer sounded Monday following her team's 46-41 win over Meridian in the Class 3 state semifinals, Alden Yergey stood on the court at McLean High School with the ball in her hands and took in the moment.
The four-year starting guard looked first over at her teammates on the Brentsville bench and the raucous crowd behind them. Then she joined her teammates to celebrate. This was a long time coming and worth savoring on a number of levels.
For the first time, the Tigers had advanced to a state final. Brentsville (21-6), which tied a program record for most single-season wins, faces defending state champion Carroll County Friday at 12:30 p.m. for the state championship at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
But what made Monday's victory even sweeter was that it came against a team that's dominated Brentsville since the 2019-20 season when Meridian became a Class 3 school and joined the Tigers in the Northwestern District.
The Mustangs won the first 11 meetings between the two rivals, including the first three this season. They last met in the Region B final won by Meridian 37-31. The Mustangs also beat Brentsville 47-44 and 57-29 in the regular season.
This time, though, Brentsville held the upper hand against last season's state runner-up.
Yergey, the region player of the year, hit key free throws in the final minute along with sophomore forward Savannah Price to keep Meridian at bay. Price went 4 for 4 in that stretch on a night when the Tigers were perfect overall from the free-throw line (17 for 17).
"Personally, it means a lot," Yergey said of Monday's win, her first over Meridian in her high school career. "Losing all those games to Meridian, it stings. I have so much respect for them. We've been through so much to get to this point."
Among them injuries, which includes Yergey, who continues to combat a nagging right foot injury she's dealt with this season.
First-year head coach Keyla Delaney made it a priority to help Brentsville overcome the mental block whenever the Tigers faced the Mustangs.
"We went out there every game nervous," said Delaney, a 2010 Brentsville graduate and 1,000-point scorer for the Tigers who replaced her father Eugene Baltimore as head coach after serving as an assistant. "I believed we were the better team, but we needed to be more disciplined."
Delaney emphasized the need to stick to their game plan and keep Meridian on the defensive by going into the post more often in the second half. The Mustangs led 15-10 at the end of the first period and 23-18 at halftime. By the third, the game was tied at 36-all.
Yergey led Brentsville with 24 points, including going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Delaney's father was so excited about the win that he ran out to the court and almost tackled his daughter.
"When I first got this job, I sat down with each of the girls and told them that we could make history this year if they trusted me," Delaney said. "They believed and trusted me."
Yergey, the best player in the program's history and its only Division I signee (Siena), said Delaney deserves all the credit. Brentsville returned all five of its starters from last season's state quarterfinalist. They needed someone to take them to that next level.
"I can't tell you enough about her," Yergey said. "She toughened us up."
After the team returned to Brentsville, they planned to have a post-game party at a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings. They picked that place for one simple reason:
"It can tolerate our craziness," Delaney said.
