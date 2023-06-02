The Brentsville District High School girls soccer team pulled out a tough 2-0 victory over Meridian High School for the Class 3 Region B title on Thursday.

The host Tigers (18-1) were in a physical defensive battle in the first half even with the score being 1-0 it was still a close match with each team committing hard tackles.

In the second half the Tigers stole the ball in their half and started a counter attack, where they passed it up the left sideline and the ball was played into the top of the box where sophomore midfielder Chloe Layne shot the ball in the back of the net.

With the Tigers extending their lead the Mustangs continued to fight and even had a couple of chances to score, but the Tigers' defense made sure that none of the shots were an easy goal.

Brentsville head coach Scott Kerns said that their defensive game plan coming into Thursday’s match was to make sure that the Mustang’s senior forward Madeline Miller didn’t touch the ball.

“Maddie is an incredibly athletic, good striker of the ball I mean, she scored against us earlier in the season from like 30 to 35 yards out,” Kerns said. “So we always have a plan to try to get as many bodies around her and limit her touches on the ball. Where she's not getting free opportunities to shoot on frame.”

Layne said that in the first half the team didn’t play a smart brand of soccer.

“I think we played too much kickball and there was a lot of yelling across from each other,” Layne said.

Junior midfielder Peyton McGovern said that the halftime adjustments were to play a better brand of soccer, where they are not just kicking the ball to an open area of the field and hope one of their teammates was near.

“We made it more complex than we needed it to be and we just needed to slow things down,” McGovern said. “Keep it simple and move forward and not get down on each other and just to bring each other up.”

Kerns was happy that his team won region title because they already qualified for the state tournament and didn’t want them to be so distracted that they overlooked their opponent.

“I really wanted them to kind of put states aside for a little bit and really focus on this game because winning a trophy is a really great accomplishment," Kerns said.