Taking control of the first half with a near-artwork level of passing and possession, Brentsville held on in the face of a second-half resurgence from York for a 2-1 win in the Class 3 girls soccer quarterfinal in Nokesville on Tuesday.

The Tigers (19-1) will play Charlottesville at 9 a.m. on Friday at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg for a berth in the state final.

Brentsville overwhelmed the Falcons (12-7-1) in the midfield from the outset, rarely letting the visitors have more than a few seconds of sustained possession at a time while getting numbers forward consistently.

The Tigers broke through on their sixth shot attempt in the 18th minute when junior midfielder Peyton McGovern converted a rebound off a centering pass to the left post past York goalie Ashley Hunt, who made seven saves in the first half.

"We thought that our outside backs could have a lot of space getting forward, and I thought we did that really well in the first half," Brentsville coach Scott Kerns said. "We were able to put a lot of pressure on them."

Following the opening 40 minutes in which they trailed 13-0 in shots, York rallied for much of the second half, winning the ball and getting it forward as they fought for their season.

Before the tide turned, though, Payton Brown doubled the Tigers' lead in the 44th minute courtesy a shot in open space along the right channel. The Falcons got one back five minutes later off a broken play from about 10 yards out.

"I hate giving up that goal like we gave up, but I think we kind of settled in," Kerns said. "[York] had a lot of energy, they understand what's at stake in this game just like we do, so we expected them to come out with a bunch of energy in the second half."

The sizeable traveling contingent from York (the Tigers were hosting York in softball at the same time) and the increasingly raucous home crowd fed off each other for the remaining half-hour; the game even stopped at one point in the latter stages when an official from Brentsville told a rowdy bunch of students to take their cowbells away from the touchline area and join the rest of their fans on the other side of the school's temporary bleachers.

Two saves from sophomore goalie Haley Garber in the second half were enough to preserve the victory, which leaves the Tigers one win away from returning to their first state championship game since their run of three-straight from 2017-19, and two away from their first crown since 2003.

"We're pretty ecstatic," said Kerns, unable to hide his grin. "We're battling some injuries, so to come out and get through this stage, we feel great about that."