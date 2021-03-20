Brentsville graduate Killian Cardinale earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Friday in St. Louis.
A red-shirt junior at West Virginia University, Cardinale defeated two top-eight seeded wrestlers Friday in the 125-pound consolation bracket. Cardinale has a 4-1 record going into today’s final round when he meets No. 19-seed Eric Barnett of Wisconsin.
Cardinale is the first wrestler in the Tim Flynn era to garner All-America accolades at the NCAA Championships. Cardinal is in his first year at West Virginia after transferring from ODU, which eliminated its wrestling program last spring.
“It’s always exciting when you get a kid to place at nationals,” third-year coach Tim Flynn said. “Their goal is to be a national champion first and then an All-American, but we are stoked. We had another kid in the round of 12, and we know how good Noah is, so the future looks good.”
On Friday, Cardinale defeated No. 18 Noah Surtin of Missouri, scoring a 9-4 decision to advance to the third round of wrestle-backs. He then topped No. 8-seed RayVon Foley of Michigan State in a 5-1 decision, which landed him a spot in the 125-pound blood rounds against No. 6-seed Jakob Camacho of NC State.
The two grapplers entered sudden victory tied at 4-4, with All-America status on the line. Following a scoreless overtime period, each wrestler notched an escape in their first tiebreaker to knot the match once again at 5-5. Cardinale fought even harder in the second tiebreaker, earning another escape for the 6-5 advantage. Camacho then had 30 seconds to get out from underneath, but Cardinale rode him through the period, which ended the bout in his favor.
“He refuses to lose,” Flynn said. “He has a tough mindset. The NC State match went into several overtimes, and he had to hold him down, so sometimes, it is just a matter of will.”
