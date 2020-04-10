In a span of four weeks, Killian Cardinale’s wrestling world has turned upside down.
The Brentsville High School graduate qualified for his first-ever NCAA Tournament only to see that opportunity cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While disappointed, Cardinale looked forward to another chance to advance the following season for Old Dominion University.
That won’t happen either at least for the Monarchs when the school announced April 2 it was eliminating the wrestling program after 63 years.
“I was not expecting it,” said Cardinale, who received word an hour before the announcement that the athletic director wanted to speak to the wrestlers via Zoom since everyone was not at school. “First it was the NCAA’s and the seniors who will graduate, but won’t walk. And then we get this dropped on us. It’s all of a bunch of craziness pushed together. There’s so much to take in.”
The decision to drop wrestling, according to a release by the school, stemmed from a six-month study of ODU’s athletics programs by an outside consultant. In reviewing Title IX compliance along with current and future financial challenges, the consultant recommended one varsity sport be disbanded.
The coronavirus only hastened the wrestling program’s demise. The decision to end wrestling will save an estimated $1 million, the school said.
"We are saddened to have to make this decision, but it's one that was made with the long-term best interest of the athletics program in mind," said director of athletics Dr. Camden Wood Selig in a statement. "No one wants to reduce opportunities for young men to compete and represent Old Dominion, but we are required to be responsible with departmental resources. Our decision became even more clear during this coronavirus crisis, which we know will have significant impact on future athletics budgets. This decision will better allow the remaining sports to compete at a national level."
All of ODU’s returning wrestlers are eligible to immediately transfer to another school. They also have the option of keeping their scholarships through the end of their fourth academic year if they remain at ODU.
Cardinale said some coaches from other colleges began reaching out to him after the announcement that day. More contacted him the following day.
At this point, Cardinale has not decided where he will go nor does he have a time frame when he plans to make a decision. One of the challenges right now is that he can’t visit any colleges since they are closed because of the coronavirus. He can only check out a school virtually.
“This is all still new,” said Cardinale, who has remained in the Norfolk area in his off-campus apartment.
In his first year wrestling at 125 pounds for ODU, the red-shirt sophomore led the team in wins and finished with a 25-9 record. A two-time Mid-American Conference wrestler of the week, Cardinale placed second at the MAC Tournament in earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament and was ranked in the top 15 in four national polls.
A two-time high school state champion at Patriot and Brentsville, Cardinale said he selected ODU for a number of reasons.
“I loved the atmosphere, the team, coaches and just the overall culture of the school,” said Cardinale, who also considered Virginia Tech, Edinboro, Gardner-Webb and the United States Military Academy “It has a very unique vibe that I didn’t see at a lot of other places.”
