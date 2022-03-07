Brentsville graduate Killian Cardinale won the third Big 12 wrestling title in West Virginia’s history Sunday night.
The top seed at 125 pounds, Cardinale defeated third-seeded Brody Teske (Northern Iowa) 8-3 in the finals.
After a scoreless first period, the West Virginia Mountaineer pulled off an escape seven seconds into the second, followed by a four-point combination of a takedown and near fall to cruise into the third up 5-1. He scored another takedown and locked up the riding time to seal the five-point victory.
Cardinale joins former WVU standouts Dylan Cottrell (2017) and Noah Adams (2020) as the only other Mountaineers to reach the top of the Big 12 since West Virginia moved to the conference in 2012, and becomes the second to do it during Flynn's tenure.
Cardinale will now look to earn a second straight all-American honor at the Division I wrestling championships in Detroit.
Final brackets and seeding will be announced March 9 at 6 p.m.
The second-year Mountaineer is also looking to become the first wrestler in school history to capture a conference championship as well as a top-8 finish on the mat at nationals in the same season.
