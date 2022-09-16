Brentsville High School's first-year field hockey program measures success by a different standard

The Brentsville High School varsity field hockey team spent most of its inaugural home opener in a familiar spot. The first-year program full of first-year field hockey players faced relentless pressure.

Whenever the Tigers tried to push the ball up the field, a more experienced Colgan team quickly countered and bottled Brentsville up in its end.

Watching this unfold from the sidelines, Tigers’ head coach Tessa Yates and assistant coach Taylor Deeley did their best to keep the girls upbeat and on track as the steep learning process continued.

“Learn from it and fix it,” Deeley yelled in what became her common refrain throughout the game.

“I want to see those sticks down,” Yates reminded them.

At times, Brentsville remembered to close the gaps and block passing lanes. Other times, they forgot and gave Colgan too much space. And when they did, Colgan took advantage.

Brentsville allowed its first goal 90 seconds into the 15-minute first quarter. By halftime, they trailed 7-0.

When Colgan tallied its last goal late in the third quarter, the scoreboard was blank because its power had gone out. But the result was never in doubt. In another lopsided decision ended by the mercy rule in the third quarter, winless Brentsville lost 10-0.

At this point, the Tigers had a choice: hang their heads or highlight the positives.

After the game, Yates gathered the girls in front of the Brentsville bench and began the team’s post-game ritual of determining the game MVP. To keep it a mystery, Yates described the person without naming her.

“She brought the ball up the field nicely and did not give it away,” Yates said.

Yates also said this individual played the whole game, in part, because she forgot to take her out for a breather. Then it was time for the big reveal: Yates asked for a drum roll and announced sophomore midfielder Marie Mambourg as the winner.

For her efforts, Mambourg received a ceremonial plastic light-bulb necklace adorned with Brentsville’s black and orange colors to wear around her neck.

The girls issued a collective cheer that expressed their gratitude for everyone who supported the team. And then they dispersed for the evening.

The season was only two weeks old, but everyone saw the same thing: One more game. One more step in the right direction.

GETTING STARTED

Near the end of the 2021-22 basketball season, Lilian Mayes, then a freshman, asked Brentsville activities director Seth Cameron about the possibility of starting a field hockey program.

Cameron was open to the idea. But before committing to anything, Cameron told Mayes to come up with a list of girls interested in trying out. A few years earlier, another girl had requested the same thing, but it fizzled after no one else expressed a desire to participate.

This time was different after Mayes and her father, Chris, got to work. Less than a month after the initial proposal, Mayes gave Cameron a list of about 25 interested girls.

Cameron ran it by his principal, Katherine Meints, and began the next phase. He called around to see what equipment the school needed.

He also sought a coach.

Knowing Brentsville was starting a field hockey program, Kristen Barrickman had the perfect candidate in mind: Through family connections, Barrickman, who assisted her father Sonny with the Brentsville girls soccer team, remembered that Yates played high school field hockey at Osbourn Park for four years and wanted to someday become a teacher.

Brentsville Girls Field Hockey Building To The Future Brentsville Head Coach Tessa Yates and her players look on during Tuesday night's match against Colgan. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

On the surface, Yates was an unconventional choice. She had never coached before and at the time was only 19 years old (she turned 20 in May).

Could someone who was just a year older than the high school seniors year be responsible and reliable to oversee a high school team? Barrickman thought so.

“What better way to start a program than with a brand-new young coach so both Tessa and the program could grow together as one,” Barrickman said. “Every coach has to start somewhere.”

With Barrickman’s recommendation, Cameron reached out to Yates and asked if she was interested. Yates said she was. After Cameron posted the position, Yates applied.

The 2020 Osbourn Park graduate had flexibility in her schedule. After earning her associate’s degree at Northern Virginia Community College in the spring, Yates had planned on finishing her final two years of college by enrolling in Western Governors University, an online school based in Utah.

Staying close to home, something she preferred anyway, also helped her take care of her 1-year-old daughter, Lorelai. Plus, Yates loves field hockey. If this opportunity allowed her to stay connected to the sport even better.

Cameron said he had initial concerns about her age. And Yates feared her age would negatively affect her chances. So understandably, Yates was nervous during her first interview with Cameron.

But her youth became a non-factor after Yates impressed Cameron with her passion and maturity.

Other people gave him names to check on as possible coaches, but each one declined to apply. At the time, Yates was Brentsville’s only applicant, but Cameron saw no reason to wait.

“She had an ease about her,” Cameron said. “And a light in her eyes. She knew what she was talking about.”

Yates has always been a self-starter, something she attributes to her mom and No. 1 fan, Theresa. And she had leadership skills evidenced by serving as a team captain at Osbourn Park.

But it helped having Cameron’s support to bolster her confidence.

“If Seth thought I was old enough and good enough for the job, then I knew I could rise to the occasion,” Yates said.

Yates expected shocked looks when people learned her age. She encountered that at her first Brentsville parent meeting in mid-May.

“You should have seen all [their] faces when I walked in,” Yates said.

But over time the parents saw the same thing in Yates that Barrickman and Cameron did. She carried herself professionally and left no doubt about her level of commitment.

“Her being this young, she’s good for this team,” said Joel Andrews, whose daughter, Alyssa, is one of the team’s three captains.

The girls were curious how old she was, but Yates kept it a secret. Knowing it would not happen, she told them she would reveal her age only if someone on the team scored enough goals to match it.

Some girls eventually figured it out when Brentsville played Osbourn Park on Aug. 29 and heard Yates say she remembered some of the Yellow Jackets’ seniors as freshmen. But the girls let it drop beyond that. They had no issue with her age. If anything, they liked that she was younger. It allowed her to relate to them on things like school or personal issues.

Most importantly, they wanted someone to teach them the sport with patience and understanding rooted in modest expectations. An older, more experienced coach might take a different approach and be too set in their ways.

Not Yates. She grew as they grew, and the girls appreciated her taking the time to instruct at the most fundamental level as often as necessary until the lesson sunk in.

“She’s like an old soul,” said senior Ainsley Clark, another team captain.

Brentsville Girls Field Hockey Building To The Future Brentsville team captain Ainsley Clark (12) battles for a loose ball against a Colgan forward. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

The addition of Deeley as assistant coach has helped complement Yates. Andrew Ssekikubo was supposed to serve as the assistant, but then took another job. A week before Aug. 1 tryouts, the 24-year-old Deeley came aboard after she attended a summer practice with Andrews, her sister.

Yates told Deeley she needed an assistant. It was perfect timing for a number of reasons.

Besides filling out the coaching staff, Deeley’s arrival gave Yates an ideal counterpart. Yates was more of an offensive player in high school, but Deeley, a 2015 Patriot High School graduate and all-conference performer who played field hockey at Arcadia University, is an expert on defense.

Together, they have formed a unit the parents have rallied around.

During a study hall before the Sept. 6 home opener, the parents gave Yates and Deeley black t-shirts with orange writing on both sides in honor of the school colors and history. On the front, the shirts cite the year Brentsville field hockey began and on the back is “IT BEGAN WITH US” with a list of players underneath and followed by the coaches’ names.

“The parents of this team are all so dedicated and involved,” Yates said.

EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS

Cameron and Yates expected to have enough players to field a varsity team. But on the first day of tryouts, Yates received a pleasant surprise: The Tigers had enough girls for a junior varsity team as well.

With only enough uniforms to fit the varsity team, Brentsville had to adjust on the fly by using the junior varsity girls lacrosse uniforms for the sub-varsity field hockey team.

Yates said Brentsville also forgot to order a goalie pad and stick. And there was a grueling schedule to prepare for against bigger and more experienced schools.

Brentsville was just the opposite. Overall, the Nokesville-based school is a Class 3 program with just under 1,000 students in grades 9-thru-12.

The field hockey roster features numerous athletes, many of whom play lacrosse. But none had played field hockey before. To counter the inexperience, Yates and Deeley practice patience and measure success beyond wins and losses. Instead of overwhelming the girls with too much information, they try to implement a new technique or strategy.

Against Osbourn Park, for example, Brentsville worked on formations.

Brentsville improved in its next game against Meridian by pushing the ball mostly into the opponent’s side.

The highlights were fewer against Colgan, a Class 6 program that returned seven starters from last season’s state quarterfinalist. But they popped up, in some cases, at the most unexpected times.

“Did you see Ainsley air dribble the ball on the stick,” Deeley exclaims.

Freshman goalie Catherine Cleveland’s athletic saves also drew applause from the stands.

“I was impressed by Brentsville's spirit,” said Colgan head coach Kaitlyn Connolly. “The coaches and players are clearly working really hard on developing their skills and knowledge of the game and you can see it's starting to pay off.”

On Monday, Brentsville lost 5-0 to Unity Reed, but it was the Tigers’ first game that didn’t end because of the mercy rule.

Junior defender and captain Mollie Felder, who swims in the winter and plays lacrosse in the spring, decided to come out for field hockey because she sought a fall sport that was a “little more intense.”

Andrews, who did only competitive cheerleading last year outside of school, came out because it was her senior year and she wanted to play a sport at Brentsville one more time before graduating.

Cleveland wanted to play a fall sport as well. She considered volleyball but thought field hockey would be more fun and offer more opportunities.

Brentsville Girls Field Hockey Building To The Future Alyssa Andrews (29), Annabel Fredericks (9), Janelle Tousha (15), Catherine Cleveland (blue) and Ainsley Clark (12) during halftime against Co…

After volunteering to step in as goalie during a practice when the other goalie was absent, Cleveland performed well enough in Yates’ eyes to become the starter.

The position requires almost a full makeover with shin guards, kick boots, chest protector, neck guard, helmet and oversized gloves.

Cleveland is still adjusting to all the extra weight, but aided by her soccer background in kicking the ball, she has done a sensational job in keeping more goals out of the net.

One of three freshmen on the varsity, Cleveland said she wants to stick with field hockey. She likes the tight-knit family feel. It’s an atmosphere the older players have worked hard to create.

“It’s about relationships and building this program over the next few years,” Clark said.