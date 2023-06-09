Scott Kerns has coached high school girls soccer in Prince William County for 17 seasons.

And in that time, there's only one other player he's seen at the prep level who compares to Brentsville's Peyton McGovern in the way the junior midfielder dictates play with her fleet feet: Forest Park graduate and former U.S. National Team defender Ali Krieger.

That's elite company for sure, but McGovern showed again Friday in the Class 3 state semifinals why she deserves such lofty praise.

The University of Arkansas commitment set up both Tigers' goals with quick moves and deft touches in a 2-0 victory over Charlottesville at Riverbend High School.

"The pace she plays at is like Ali and the way she ran away from kids," said Kerns, who is in his first year leading the Tigers after previous stops at Colgan (one season), Woodbridge (14) and Potomac (one).

With the win, Brentsville recorded its program-record 20th victory and advances to Saturday's state final against defending state champion Lafayette at 12:30 p.m. at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania County. Lafayette defeated Wilson Memorial in the other semifinal, 2-0.

McGovern's assists, her team-high 15th and 16th of the season, set up Chloe Layne almost 12 minutes in the first half and then Payton Brown just over nine minutes into the second half.

Layne's goal came after McGovern took a throw-in from Kyla Kaczmarkczyk, cut to her right, beat her defender and dribbled into the penalty box before passing to Layne who converted a point-blank shot in front of the goal.

Kerns raved about Brown's goal after she recorded it with her left foot, something he's been on Brown about all season. When Brown followed her coach's advice, Kerns bellowed to his players on the bench "I love it" before making a heart gesture toward Brown with his hands.

"She was taking a chance," Kerns said. "It's unfamiliar for her, but it's good to see kids test themselves. I'm so proud of her."

Kerns also singled out Brentsville's defense, which kept Charlottesville at bay. Reese Natysin, Kaczmarkczyk, Madilyn Rolader and Savannah Vonderhaar started on the backline along with goalie Haley Garber. Emma Cornwell came in as a defensive reserve later.

"In a game like this, Haley wasn't doing a lot with her hands, but she was doing something with her feet," Kerns said.

It's been 20 seasons since Brentsville (20-1-0) last won a state title in girls soccer. In fact assistant coach Holly Tousha is the only current member of the team who was also part of that state championship team.

Since 2003, the Tigers have come close to claiming another title, losing in three straight finals from 2017-2019 to Western Albemarle. In 2022, the Tigers lost to Hidden Valley 1-0 in double overtime in the state semifinals.

"It's an amazing feeling," McGovern said about being in the state final. "It was a tough loss last season. We've put in so much work to get here."