Gar-Field High School graduate Loren White is Brentsville High School's new head football coach.
White comes over from Patriot High School, where he was the defensive backs coach. White is a former defensive coordinator at Brentsville under then-head coach Ryan Smith.
White replaces Joe Mullinax. Deep Run High School in the Richmond area announced Mullinax as its new head football coach May 18.
In his first head football coaching job, Mullinax led Class 3 Brentsville for four seasons. The Tigers went 23-19 overall, won or shared three district titles and reached the postseason each season under Mullinax.
Brentsville was 5-2 during the compressed schedule this year. Deep Run went 3-3.
Overall, the Tigers have reached the playoffs the last six seasons.
