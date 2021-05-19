Deep Run High School announced Tuesday it has hired Brentsville High School's Joe Mullinax as its new head football coach.
The Class 5 Richmond-area school will introduce Mullinax to the parents and players May 24.
Ryan Smith, meanwhile, said he has stepped down as Osbourn Park's head football coach to spend more time with family.
Smith led the Yellow Jackets for two seasons, going 1-16 overall. Osbourn Park was 0-7 this season.
Smith came to Osbourn Park from Oakton, where he was the head coach for one season, going 0-10 in 2018. Smith previously was the head coach at Brentsville, where he was succeeded by Mullinax.
In his first head football coaching job, Mullinax led Class 3 Brentsville for four seasons. The Tigers went 23-19 overall, won or shared three district titles and reached the postseason each season under Mullinax.
Brentsville was 5-2 during the compressed schedule this year. Deep Run went 3-3.
Mullinax began his coaching career as the defensive line coach at Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville before spending three seasons, including the last two as a defensive coordinator at Bolton High School in Memphis (Tenn.).
He then returned to Stonewall Jackson, where he graduated from in 2005. He was a starting offensive lineman his senior season on the Raider team that reached the Division 6 Northwest Region final. Mullinax then played at Randolph-Macon College.
