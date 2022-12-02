CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINAL
Brentsville (12-1) vs. Phoebus (13-0)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m., at Darling Stadium, Hampton
Next up: The Brentsville-Phoebus winner plays the winner of the Christiansburg (10-3) at Heritage (11-2) game for the Class 3 state title Dec. 10 at noon at Liberty University.
Last meeting: Dec. 4, 2021, in the state semifinals: Phoebus won 43-0.
Did you know? This is Brentsville’s second state semifinal appearance since the school opened in 1965 … Phoebus is the defending Class 3 state champion … Phoebus senior running back Jordan Bass has committed to Pittsburgh. He is ranked the No. 17 player in Virginia for the class of 2023 by 247Sports ... senior defensive lineman Mychal McMullen has committed to James Madison University ... Phoebus junior defensive lineman Anthony Reddick, a returning first-team, all-state performer, is ranked the No. 8 junior in Virginia and has offers from six Division I schools, including Duke and West Virginia. Phoebus has outscored its opponents 536-43 and Brentsville 500-173. Brentsville’s only loss was to Class 4 state semifinalist Kettle Run, 38-7 on Sept. 9.
Brentsville offensive leaders: Junior running back Nico Orlando (242 carries for 1,388 yards, 24 rushing TDs), junior quarterback Caleb Alexander (100 completions in 202 attempts for 1,736 yards, 21 TDs, 7 interceptions), sophomore wide receiver Tyler Owens (34 catches for 682 yards, 8 TDs); senior wide receiver Ryan Beckman (26-539, 5 TDs); senior wide receiver Will Johnson (21-269, 4 TDs).
Phoebus offensive leaders: Jordan Bass; Ty'Reon Taylor has more than 1,300 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns; quarterback Nolan James has at least four games where he's rushed for 100 yards or more and thrown more 100 yards or more.
For coverage: Visit InsideNoVa.com and follow @InsideNoVA on Twitter.
