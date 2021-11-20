Brentsville High School scored 28 straight points Friday to rally past visiting James Monroe 48-28 in the Class 3 Region B semifinals.
The Tigers, who tied a program record with their 10th victory, plays at Meridian next Friday for the region championship. Brentsville (10-2) beat the Mustangs 23-20 in the regular season. A win puts Brentsville in the state semifinals for the first time in the program’s history.
On Friday, James Monroe jumped out to a 21-0 second-quarter lead before Brentsville got on the board with a Bryce Jackson touchdown run.
The Tigers kept pouring on the points. Caleb Alexander followed up with a touchdown run to narrow James Monroe’s lead at halftime to 21-14.
In the third quarter, Nico Orlando became Brentsville’s go-to threat on offense. The Colgan transfer ran for three touchdowns, while Jackson added two more touchdowns to close out the scoring.
Brentsville head coach Loren White praised the Tigers resilience, even as things seemed to look glum.
“We knew James Monroe would come to play,” White said. “They’re a great team. But we overcame, and played a hell of a game.”
Brentsville gave up two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the game, one via a returned fumble and the other via a returned interception. Halfway through the second, after James Monroe’s Portius Willis ran 52 yards for a touchdown to open up a three-score lead for the Yellow Jackets, the Tigers still refused to crumble.
With two minutes left in the first half, Jackson ran 12 yards up the middle to put Brentsville on the board. After an onside kick, quarterback Alexander took another dash into the end zone, making it a seven-point game in the span of just 25 seconds.
The third quarter was dominated by Brentsville. After Nico Orlando’s long run was stopped just short of the goal line, Jackson took care of the rest with his second rushing touchdown of the night to tie things up at 21. Just over two minutes later, Orlando scored his first touchdown of the night with a 38 yard dash to give the Tigers their first lead of the game at 28-21.
Defensively, they stifled the Yellow Jackets, almost causing a fumble in their own end zone and intercepting quarterback Tyson Taylor in an odd play that ended with a fumble recovered by the defense.
The fourth quarter began with James Monroe’s final score of the night when Taylor found senior Christian Hamm in the end zone, tying things up at 28. From then on, it was all Brentsville. It was off to the races for Orlando, who rattled off two touchdown runs in the next five minutes for a combined 39 yards, making things all but out of reach at 42-28.
Older brother Luca Orlando followed up with some theatrics of his own, intercepting Taylor with just over two minutes left in the game. The icing on the cake came in the final minute as Jackson sprinted down the field for his third touchdown of the game, this one a nice 82 yard run to make it 48-28 before the ensuing extra point attempt was blocked.
