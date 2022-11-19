Brentsville High School defeated Caroline 34-0 Friday to advance to the Class 3 Region B final.
The top-seeded Tigers (11-1) will defend their region title Friday at 7 p.m. against Northwestern District opponent Warren County (7-5). The Wildcats defeated Goochland 21-13 in Friday’s other Region B semifinal. Brentsville defeated Warren County 42-0 during the regular season.
Blake Fletcher put the Tigers up 14-0 against Caroline on back-to-back touchdown runs of four and 30 yards.
Will Johnson added a fumble recovery and Nico Orlando, the Tigers’ 1,000-yard rusher, scored twice.
