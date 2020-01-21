Brentsville’s Cara Vollmer will always share the basketball court with her father Frank

Cara Vollmer watches Brentsville’s girls junior varsity basketball team begin warm-ups Dec. 13 when she hears the opening lines to the song “My House” pipe through a loud speaker inside the gym.
Emotions immediately swell up inside of Cara. She is coming undone.
This is so unlike Cara. She doesn’t cry in public. And she's heard the song before and never responded this way.
But this time it has triggered an unexpected reaction and she struggles to maintain self-control. Cara and her father Frank always listened to the 2015 Flo Rida hit together before the start of her own basketball games.
Now the circumstances are different. Frank is not around. He passed away September 20, 2018 at age 48 from complications following his bone marrow transplant.
Cara tries to fill the void the best she can. Up until now, she’s maintained a stoic front. But not anymore. Her resolve crumbles as the tears start falling.
Afraid of losing her composure in front of others, Cara rushes to a bathroom stall inside the girls’ locker room. Her Brentsville varsity basketball teammate, Kendall Meunier, checks on her before locating Cara’s mom Cindy. Cindy comes in and comforts her daughter. She’s never seen Cara this upset about her father’s death. Cara, like Frank, internalizes her feelings well.
Finally, someone informs Brentsville head varsity girls basketball coach Eugene Baltimore of Cara’s emotional state. Baltimore pulls Cara aside and tells her she is not alone. Her basketball family is by her side. But Baltimore remains concerned and wonders if she is too fragile to play.
Cara waves off the worries. She can handle this. And she does.
Her teammates have an off-night from the field. Cara, though, ramps up her game as the Tigers battle Seton. Cara scores a career-high 24 points, including 15 from the 3-point line, as the Tigers win in overtime 49-47.
Afterward, Cara is spent. She feels good about the victory and is grateful she snapped out of her moment of grief. But she can no longer hide her feelings. They are out in the open. Cindy believes this was a therapeutic moment.
Cara just misses her dad. And that won’t ever change.
“It was a hard night,” Cara said.
***
Beyond being a doting father, Frank taught Cara the finer points of basketball, especially the art of shooting.
Elbows in. Arm extended upward in a smooth motion so that wrist and elbow are perfectly aligned with the basket.
He also encouraged her to play aggressive, to keep her guard up and follow her shot.
Frank had a habit of whistling from the stands to get Cara’s attention and remind her to pull her feet closer together. Cindy said the noise was annoying sometimes, but the ploy always worked.
“She’d do it,” Cindy said. “He gave her a good foundation.”
Softball was her first sport, but basketball soon became her passion and her focus.
Even as Frank grew sicker, Cara kept following his instructions. She became good enough to play for Brentsville’s junior varsity as an eighth grader through an arrangement with nearby Nokesville Middle School. Since Nokesville does not have middle-school sports, athletes are allowed to participate in athletics at Brentsville.
And now she’s a key player as a freshman this season on the Tigers’ varsity.
“She knows where to be and she shoots with confidence,” Baltimore said.
Cara is part of the Tigers’ youth movement that has helped the team to an 11-3 start. Brentsville only has one senior on its nine-player-roster. Six sophomores and two freshmen fill out the other eight slots.
Cara switches between starter and reserve, but always gets plenty of minutes on the court.
“Last year I told her she can’t play nervous or scared,” Baltimore said. “And she has done that. She has no fear. She’s not intimidated.”
She leads the Tigers in 3-pointers (31) and most interesting nickname. She goes by Bob.
Cara first went by “Bob” in kindergarten when she asked her teacher to call her that name. Cindy doesn’t know why Cara picked Bob, but she stopped it and made sure everyone called her daughter by her proper name.
But “Bob” resurfaced after Cindy shared the story with one of Cara’s fellow freshman teammates, Alden Yergey. The name stuck this time.
Some of Brentsville coaches yell out her given name during a game, but others use Bob. Cara prefers the latter.
“When she hears Bob, she knows you are talking to her,” Cindy said.
***
Cara doesn’t talk much about her dad. But she thinks about him constantly. Frank’s life is a testament to perseverance.
A sports enthusiast both as a coach and a participant, Frank received a heart transplant when he was 21. He remained healthy until 2017 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
The treatment for that illness required him to receive a bone marrow transplant. His oldest son Christian, now a junior at James Madison University, was the donor. In May of 2018, the family went to a hospital in Boston for the transplant. It was the only place in the country that had successfully performed this procedure on someone who also had a heart transplant.
Frank returned home in August so the kids could get ready for the upcoming school year, but he did not improve and passed away the following month.
In his absence, Cara finds different ways to honor her father.
She changed her uniform number to 13 while playing for Brentsville’s junior varsity basketball team. Frank wore that same number. In her first game played on Nov. 13, she scored 13 points.
Cara isn’t heavy into numerology, but the connection was too obvious to ignore.
“He’s definitely here,” Cara recalls feeling after that game.
Cara also wears a necklace with her father’s thumb print on it. She must remove the necklace by tip-off, but everyone honors Cara's one request.
“Don’t make her do it before she has to,” Cindy said.
Not in their house or anywhere else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.