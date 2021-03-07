Junior Beau Lang threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Brentsville High School's football team defeated Central-Woodstock 35-0 to improve to 3-0.
Lang finished the game completing eight of 14 passes. He also ran 10 times for 61 yards. Lang stepped in at quarterback for the injured Guy Hayes. Hayes is expected back this week.
Overall, the Tigers totaled 282 yards on offense. Senior Kyler Cornwell (four rushes, 35 yards) and senior Jake Johnson ran for touchdowns.
Senior Aiden Lawhead caught two passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Chris Detwiler caught the other touchdown pass and finished with two receptions for 32 yards.
Brentsville led 21-0 at halftime. Jake Johnson, who recorded a forced fumble, senior Ryan Binsted and Detwiler led the defense.
Brentsville junior and three-sport athlete Ryland Harris was in attendance. Harris is battling brain cancer.
It "was fitting we play a complete game the day our team is complete for the first time this season," Tiger head coach Joe Mullinax said. It "did our spirits good to see him and get to talk to him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.