The day after her freshman softball season ended, Ellie Post noticed a pink-colored poster in the school gym that documented Brentsville High School’s softball program’s records.

As she glanced at the list, one notation in particular caught Post’s eye: Leah Shipp’s 24 career home runs.

After coming off a 4-17 season, Post needed something positive to lift her spirits and here was a great source of encouragement well within her grasp. The power hitter already had six homers to her credit with three full seasons still ahead of her to tie or eclipse Shipp’s total.

But then COVID hit in the spring of 2020 and wiped out her sophomore season. Spring sports competed in 2021, but in a compressed format due to COVID restrictions. Instead of 20-regular season games, Brentsville softball played 12, all against district opponents followed by three postseason contests

Post still thrived last season under the circumstances, blasting six homers on her way to earning Class 3 Northwestern District and Region B player of the year honors.

But when Post entered her senior season, she realized she might still fall short of topping Shipp’s record. The possibility disappointed her at times. Three years ago, she was on track. And now it seemed like a distant memory.

To compensate, she’d press sometimes at the plate and only frustrate herself more with another missed opportunity to get closer to the record. Opponents intentionally walked her as well, which increased her frustration levels.

Then Sean McCauley, Post’s hitting and catching coach at the Snyder Baseball Academy in Manassas, advised her to take a breath. The homers will come when they come, he told her. You won’t hit one every time.

McCauley’s counsel reduced any pressure Post put on herself and helped her keep things in perspective.

“It would be nice to have it, but if not it’s not the end of the world,” said Post, who is headed to Christopher Newport University, the nation’s top-ranked Division III program, finishing the regular season with a 35-1 record. “I’m still grateful for the four years.”

Whether she hits a homer or not, Post remains a big contributor for a team seeking its first state tournament berth since reaching the semifinals in 2015 and its first district title since 2016. Brentsville is 3-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 8-3 overall going into Friday's game at William Monroe (2-1, 9-4).

Through 11 games, Post is hitting .567 with five homers and 12 RBI. Beyond her stats, though, Post is a leader for a young team with six freshmen and three sophomores. Post and Sierra Tannheiser are Brentsville’s only two seniors.

Post’s experience comes in handy since she knows something about perseverance when it comes to her softball career.

The first time she played catcher at age 8, the ball hit her between the eyes. When the incident happened, Post’s parents thought their daughter would quit the position.

But Post’s no-nonsense softball coach Kaitlyn Barbour, a Brentsville graduate who played at James Madison University, told her she needed to bounce back and move on.

“It was message received,” Mike Post said. “That’s the last time she ever cried.”

In December of her sophomore year, she underwent hip surgery. Then came the near miss in 2021 when Brentsville arrived at the state tournament’s doorstep after finishing one win away from advancing to the final round. With the reduced schedule eliminating the state quarterfinals, only the region champion moved on.

Facing Skyline in the Class 3 Region B championship, the Tigers led 3-0 after one inning before the Hawks scored all its runs in the bottom of the third en route to an 8-5 win.

To make matters worse, Post went 0 for 3 with one walk and one strikeout in that game.

When Brentsville played Skyline for the first time this season April 19, Post emphasized to their teammates the importance of learning from last year’s defeat. Brentsville took her comments to heart, winning 5-1.

“She carries the weight of that loss with her,” said her father Mike, who is also Brentsville’s head softball coach.

When he accepted the Brentsville job in July 2019, Mike made things easier on his daughter by insisting he had an assistant to serve as a go-between. He wanted to avoid being too involved in Post’s game, a lesson he learned first-hand when coaching her in travel ball as well as watching other fathers make the same mistake.

“She needs to hear a different voice,” Mike said.

Ashley Griese provided the buffer. The 2014 Cedar Run District softball player of the year her senior season at Patriot, Griese went on to pitch at Gardner-Webb.

Currently a teacher at the nearby Nokesville School. Griese joined Post his first year at the helm. Her softball experience helped form a close bond with Post, especially as a catcher. The two could talk about strategy without Mike’s input. But if Mike wants to counsel his daughter, he has Griese communicate his wishes.

“I learned you have to have a great assistant you can trust,” Mike said.

Post likes having her father as the head coach. The two work well together without getting in each other’s ways.

“He brings a lot of knowledge,” Post said of her father. “He knows what he’s talking about.”

While softball is a common denominator between the two, the family business is another story.

Mike and his wife Gina own Post Funeral Home in Manassas. The original funeral home was started by George Dennis Baker in 1894. After going through different owners over the years, the Posts bought the business in May, 2007.

Mike’s oldest son Connor works there as a licensed funeral director and a CANA Certified Crematory Operator.

His sister, though, has other career plans. Post wants to become an elementary school teacher.

If she does stop by the funeral home, it’s to bring lunch and then leave.

“I’m the food delivery person,” Post said.