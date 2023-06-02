The moment the ball came off the bat of Skyline second baseman Maddie Payne, Brentsville pitcher Dani Clem could breathe a sigh of relief.

Teammate Kate Search caught the routine fly ball to left field to record the game's 21st out, giving the Tigers a 10-9 win over the Hawks and their second straight Class 3, Region B title.

"I was really nervous," Clem said. "...I was praying for an easy out, I was praying I would hit my spot."

Clem did just enough to secure the Brentsville victory, the first in three tries against the regular-season Northwestern District champs.

Down 10-7 in the top of the seventh, the Hawks' Jamie Kelly hit the second of her two homers to start the inning. One out later, Maddie Jenkins homered to right field, slicing the deficit to just one run. After recording the second out, Clem gave up back-to-back hits before inducing Payne to fly out.

Brentsville coach Mike Post's confidence never wavered despite giving up two runs in the seventh.

"We were at home [and] we never ever lose confidence because I always tell the girls we have the last shot," Post said. "The two runs [we scored] in the sixth inning were huge."

With Skyline pitching around Brentsville slugger Natalie Quinlan, Tigers cleanup hitter Natalie Marvin went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and McKenna Meares had a two-run single in the Tigers' three-run first. Search added a pair of hits, including an RBI single in the sixth to provide a three-run cushion.

Clem praised the offensive prowess of Marvin, who has played a major role in the Tigers' offense despite just being a freshman.

"She's a beast," Clem said. "She is so fast. I don't know how, but she can just throw her bat and hit the ball."

Marvin credited her success at the plate to the scouting report they had collected on Skyline starter Peyton Kaufman and Kelly, who switched from shortstop to pitcher in the fourth. The Tigers tallied eight runs off Kaufman in three-plus innings and added two in the sixth off Kelly.

"We faced her [Kaufman] the last two times and I knew she was going to pound the outside, so I was ready for her outside [pitches]...," Marvin said. "The second pitcher we knew she had some more speed but she was a little bit wild. We knew that going in and just played off of it."

Brentsville (17-6) hosts York in the state quarterfinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.. It's a familiar place for the Tigers, who advanced to the state semis last season after winning their state quarterfinal matchup in Nokesville.

"The confidence level is huge because we don't have to travel two and a half hours," Post said.