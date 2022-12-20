The Sports Field Management Association (SFMA) announced Tuesday it had named Brentsville High School as the “Field of the Year” winner in the high school softball category.
The honor goes to “individuals and programs who excelled this year in providing quality, safe playing surfaces," according to a press release.
The field is managed by Andrew Miller and his students in Brentsville’s Turfgrass Management program.
All the 2022 winners are listed below:
Professional
• Baseball – Greater Nevada Field, Reno Aces (Reno, NV): Leah Withrow
• Soccer – America First Field, Real Salt Lake (Sandy, UT): Dan Farnes
College and University
• Baseball – Lupton Stadium, Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, TX): Andrew Siegel
• Football – Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium, University of Arkansas (Fayetteville, AR): Jeff Foor
• Soccer – Yokubaitis Field, University of Houston (Houston, TX): Brad Finn
Schools and Parks
• Baseball – Al Leiter Field at Al Kunzman Park, Central Regional School District (Bayville, NJ): Keith Fisher
• Football – Jason Brown Complex, Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, VA): Zachary Horsley
• Soccer – Sportsplex Stadium Field, Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec (Matthews, NC): Jonathan Waszak
• Softball – Brentsville Softball Park, Brentsville School District (Nokesville, VA): Andrew Miller, Turfgrass Management Students
• Sporting Grounds – Pace Academy Lacrosse Field, Pace Academy Riverview Sports Complex (Mableton, GA): Daniel Prince
